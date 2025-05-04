Sports
No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Tournament Second Round
Austin, Texas No. 3 Texas Herentennis went to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday with a 4-0 sweep about Montana in the Texas Tennis Center on Saturday. It marks the 12th consecutive year that the Longhorns have reached at least the second round where they confronted CT in the Texas Tennis Center with no. 37 Cornell on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Texas Tennis Center.
Texas insured the Doubles point with a few of 6-2 victories over Nos. 3 and 2, and followed with singles victories by first-year students Sebastian Eriksson at No. 5, senior no. 54 Pierre-Yves Bailly At No. 3 and Junior No. 26 Sebastian Grozny at No. 2.
After Doubles, Erickssson was for the first time next to the Singles Court with a 6-0, 6-0 Sweep by Chris Zhang. Only three games achieved Deuce, Die Eriksson for 2-0 and 3-0 in the first set, and 4-0 in the second.
Not long after, Bailly produced almost as impressive of a score with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Duncan McCall at no. 3. Bailly started the game on an 8-0 run with only the first game of the second set that Deece reached. McCall took a break for his only game from the game to Trail 2-1 in the second, but Bailly concluded with the last four games, two of which went for leads of 4-1 and 5-1.
Gorzny then achieved the overall match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Baltazar Wiger-Nordas at number 2. Wiger-Nordas broke in the opening match, but Gozny went on a 3-0 run, including successive Deuce-Point victories to start. The next four games were all breaks with three of those who reached Deuce, including the first two and the last in that period, which Gorzny won for a 5-3 lead before serving the set. Wiger-Nordas then held in the first match of the second set, but from there, Gozny took it a 6-0 point to the finish without games that Deuce reached.
That left three more games, including first -year no. 1 Timo Legout Tom Bittner, 6-1, 4-2, at number 1. Legout started the game on a 4-0 run with a Deuce-Point Hold in the second game. Bittner then took a match on a Deuce-Point Hold for 4-1, but Legout held and broke for the set. Despite three games that Deuce achieved, the first five games of the second set kept on serve until the legumes broke for a 4-2 lead before the game stopped.
Junior no. 72 Jonah Braswell Also had a lead over Fernando Perez, 6-3, 3-0, at no. 4. It was Perez who got a 2-0 advantage with a guard and a break, but Braswell responded with a 4-0 run that he closed with a Deuce point Hold. That would be the first of the four consecutive matches to reach Deuce with Perez who won the next, but Braswell collects the last two for the 6-3 victory. He then extended his run to 5-0 by taking all three games played in the second set before the game stopped.
In the last competition, freshmen Evan Burnett Moved to the line-up at number 6, but followed Moritz Lesjak, 2-6, 1-3. Both players registered a Deuce-Point break to start the game, starting with Lesjak. Burnett then held a 2-1 lead, but Lesjak went on a 7-0 point to take the set and to place a 2-0 lead in the second. In that piece, Lesjak won consecutive Deuce points in the first set for leads of 4-2 and 5-2. Burnett took another Deuce-Point Hold before Lesjak also gave a 3-1 lead when the game ended.
Earlier in the doubles, the No. 81 duo of Bailly and Eriksson was first outside the field with a 6-2 victory over McCall and Johnny Wilkinson at No. 3. The Longhorns broke on a Deuce point to start the game, and the next five games could be served until they are again 5-2 and followed by the win.
Moments later, the number 66 pairs of Gorzny and Braswell achieved the point with a 6-2 victory over Bittner and Eivind Tandberg on No. 2. Texas broke on a Deuce point to open that match, which started a 4-0 run. Montana held at a Deuce point in the next game, and the last four games were on the win of the Longhorns, despite the last two of those who reach Deuce.
In the remaining competition at number 1, the number 10 combination of Legout and Sophomore Lucas Brown Was even with Wiger-Nordas and Fernando Perez, 5-5, when the game stopped. The teams exchanged breaks to start the match with Texas, and after Montana gave a deuce point in the third game for a 2-1 lead, the game remained the rest of the road. That was despite successive Deuce points with the first won by the Grizzlies for a 4-3 lead, and then by the Longhorns for 4-4.
#3 Texas 4, Montana 0
Singles Order of Finish (5,3,2)
1. #1 Timo Legout (Tex) vs. Tom Bittner (UM) 6-1, 4-2, un.
2. #26 Sebastian Gorzny (Tex) def. Baltaz Wiger-Nordas (UM) 6-3, 6-1
3. #54 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Tex) def. Duncan McCall (UM) 6-0, 6-1
4. #72 Jonah Braswell (Tex) vs. Fernando Perez (one) 6-3, 3-0, UNF.
5. Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. Chris Zhang (UM) 6-0, 6-0
6. Evan Burnett (Tex) vs. Moritz Lesjak (UM) 2-6, 1-3, un.
Doubles the order of finishing (3.2)
1. #10 Timo Legout/Lucas Brown (Tex) vs. Baltaz Wiger-Nors/Fernhad (UM) 5-5, UNF/
2. #66 Sebastian Gorzny/Jonah Braswell (Tex) def. Tom Bittner/Eivind Tandberg (UM) 6-2
3. #81 Pierre-Yves Bailly/Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. Duncan McCall/Johnny Wilkinson (UM) 6-2
