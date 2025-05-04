Happy with my current form, will continue to concentrate on my game and not on the result: DIYA Chitale outlines its next target

DIYA Chitale has scripted a script history a few times, the most recently on the World Table Tennis (WTT) candidate who was held in Tunis on 22-27 April, where she and Manush Shah only became the second Indian couple that won the mixed doublesital title. In October last year, the table tennis player was part of the team that won a historic bronze for India at the Asian championships in Kazakhstan. She is also the youngest Indian woman who has won a double crown in the National Championship in the U-18 and U-9 categories. The budding paddler is an example of resilience. Months after a stress fracture in her foot crushed her Olympic Dreams in Paris, she bounced back and took her first senior ladies singles title in January of this year, in which she conquered a 0-2 short to defeat Olympian Sreeja Akula in a nail biting final. She worked with Akula to secure the title of ladies Doubles at the same championship. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the factors that feed her fire, the need to bounce back after Hartzeer and how government support and the ultimate table tennis helped her grow like an athlete: DIYA Chital Scripted History at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Competent held in Tunis on 22-27 April

Congratulations with your title with mixed double. You went to a winning spree in 2025. Can you talk about the title win and your partnership with Manush?

Yes, I think it was one of our biggest victories as a couple.

This was actually the first time that we reached the final of a WTT event (competition or starer). We had previously reached many, many semi -finals. We had also won a title in the feeder event. But in a competition (match) we had never passed the semi -final. So first of all we were really happy to have reached the final. Then of course we had to play against a Japanese top couple in the final. We actually lost last year -3-0 -. This time I think we were both really well prepared for the game. And I think our binding was really good during the partnership.

So we just tried to play every point with complete aggression, tried to concentrate on our game and what we had to play. As the game progressed, we started to get the feeling that we could actually win against them. We continued to play aggressively and first tried to attack, which is actually our strength when a few is.

We were really very, very happy that we could take the trophy home.

What is the next step on your radar?

Definitely the world championship that starts on 17 May. We (Manush and I) will also play mixed doubles there. Then there are singles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, everything. So that is of course one of our next goals – to at least get the quarterfinals in the world championships. The best couples in the world will play there, but I think we are in a good form. We have won (the WTT -Competer title) in Tunisia, so we look forward to carrying the same form.

Towards the end of the year, a more long -term objective would be to break into the top 10 or even top eight. We are now in 11th place. And I think the ultimate goal for both of us is to definitely win a medal at the Olympic Games for India.

You have shown an exemplary determination and resilience by getting up quickly by missing your chance of the Olympic Games in Paris. Can you talk a bit about this change?

Yes, of course. Being part of the Paris Olympic team was a target, but that didn't happen. Of course there was a lot of disappointment. I think it is more important to move forward instead of considering what did not happen. So I tried to rebuild from there.

I think the year so far has been really good for me. I won the national championships at the start of the year. It was an important milestone for me and I was very happy that I had made it. And of course, in the mixed doubles we had been playing very well for quite some time. Winning this title gives us a very big boost of trust and tells us that we are on the right track. After the Paris Olympic Games (failed), I started working more on other things I had to do in the training. I focused on playing my game instead of thinking about the results. When I'm on the table, I just try to play my game and have fun. I think that really worked well for me, and I will just go on.

You were very young when you started playing professionally. Any advice for young girls who want to build a career in table tennis?

I would say that the times really change in India. Previously, nobody would actually exercise as a career or profession. They would play up to a certain age advertisement and then concentrate on academics. That is changing now. People start sports as a career. So my advice to young athletes would be – if your goal was set, you do everything in it. If you really want to achieve it, just go out, have fun, enjoy what you do. There will always be difficult times and difficult phases, but you have to bounce back, work hard and just continue to believe in yourself. Your hard work will eventually bear fruit.

Speaking of academics, you still strive for your BBA, right? Is it difficult to juggle the two?

I graduated last year.

And yes, I think it is quite difficult to manage sports and academics. To be honest, I was very lucky that I had the support I did when I was younger of my school Arya Vidya Mandir. That really helped during my time at school. For example, if I was not available during an exam, they would let it take it again and offer me individual lessons if I had missed a classes.

With their support I was really able to concentrate on training and playing tournaments, even during my school years. Of course Chitkara University also supported me with my career, and that played a major role in my success. Because I had to travel a lot, they let me do most of the things online. I never really had to go to university. That was a huge help. Thanks to them I have already paid my attention to table tennis.

Speaking of support, how have government initiatives benefited you as a player? Can more be done?

The government has devised many useful schemes that help players enormously. Take the Khelo India Initiative really helped me in my first years by allowing me to participate in more tournaments and getting the best facilities. I am now also under the tops Development Scheme, which is also a huge help for everyone. Sai also helps us a lot. The support of the government has enabled us to give our best on the table without worrying too much about other things.

Last year you received a valuation letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That must have been special. How did it feel?

When the prime minister sent such a letter, this was of course definitely a huge encouragement for all of us. By the way, he had meetings with all of us before we went for the Commonwealth games and the Asian games. I think it's a great initiative that he often meets us. I think he was so invested in sport and he really knows it in detail. When we see such government support, the fact that they are always there for us, it forces us to do the country better.

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) starts in less than a month and you were the highest rated Indian paddler at the auction. Set the price tag on you?

To be honest, I feel that there is always busy, whether you are the highest or the lowest (paid). There will always be a bit busy in every match you play. I think it's about how you get that pressure and how you deal with it. I was really happy that I performed so well last year. Being about the player with the highest bid, I was happy that all teams wanted me, even though there were so many top players. But I think I just go with the same current as last year and just try to help my team to make as many points as possible.

I like to play in team events, and the atmosphere and the platform that has created ultimate table tennis, is really great for all young athletes and all Indian players, I would say, because we get the chance to play with the best foreign players, to practice with them and spend time with them. So it is a great platform that they have created for us. The crowd is great. It is a great atmosphere. There is only one table. So I have a lot of fun playing in such tournaments. I'm really looking forward to it.

How did the UTT improve your game?

First, I followed Utt closely – whether it was from the stands or at home. I've always wanted to be part of it. When I finally got that chance, I realized in what a great atmosphere it was to play in. Last year was a great season for me. I was able to help the team reach the final and we won silver. If you can do that for your team, it gives you a reliability boost. UTT also teaches you how to handle pressure. Moreover, the crowd is great, the cheers are great, and the chance to play against and practice with foreign players has really helped me grow.