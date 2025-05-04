



Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina continued his winning roads and put South Carolina in the second round of the NcaWomen's Tennis Championship, 4-0, on Saturday of Chewning Tennis Center. The Tar Heels now runs on a winning series of 10 games and have now won 18 of their last 19. In general, the Tar Heels are 25-4 of the season and 4-1 all time against the South Carolina GameCocks. The Tar Heels remained dangerous in double action and conquered the point in their 28th of the 29th competition this year. “They are a team of hunters; they compete. I knew it would be a fight, and I am proud of Howour team came to Doubles,” said head coachbrian Kalbas.



Tatum Evans And Theadora Rabman brought the first set to no. 3 on 6-3 home in Doubles. A few minutes later, at number 1, Reese Brantmeier and Alanis Hamilton achieved the number 10 double pair at 6-4 to secure the point before he went to Singles Action. Carolina started strongly with the first set of victories on five of the six courts. Hamilton had her success of the double point and won the first singles points of the afternoon for Carolina, 6-0, 6-0 on dominant fashion. Rabman brought down South Carolina'sOlympe Lancelot, 6-2, 6-1, at number 3 to move to 5-0 this season in Singles promotion. When he came to court no. 6, it was first -year students Claire Hill who achieved Carolina's offer to a super regional with a two set of victory at 7-5, 6-3. The Tar Heels will compete against the winner of NC State/UCF in the Super Regional next week, with date and time to determine. Final score: #5 North Carolina 4, #28 South Carolina 0 Saturday 3 May 2025 Chewing tennis center 2025 NCAA Championship second round Chapel Hill, NC Match Results Double #2 Reese Brantmeier/Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. #10 Kaitlyn Carnicella/Sarah Hamner (SC) 6-3 #16 Susanna Maltby/Carson Tanguilig (UNC) led Bella Bergqvist Larsson/Olympe Lancelot (SC) 5-4 (Unprecedented) Tatum Evans /Theadora Rabman (UNC) def. Helena Buchwald/Lauren Friedman (SC) -6-3 Order of finishing: 3, 1 Singles #3 Reese Brantmeier (UNC) led #15 Sarah Hamner (SC) 3-6, 6-2, 5-3 (unfinished) #63 Tatum Evans (UNC) vs. #47 Kaitlyn Carnicella (SC) 6-2, 2-6, 2-0 (unfinished) #24 Theadora Rabman (UNC) Def. Olympe Lancelot (SC) 6-2, 6-1 Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Misa Malkin (SC) 6-0, 6-0 #43 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) vs. Bella Bergqvist Larsson (SC) 6-1, 7-6 (4-6), 2-1 (unfinished) Claire Hill (UNC) Def.Helena Buchwald (SC) 7-5, 6-3 Order of finishing: 4, 3, 6 Time of Match: 2:36 Presence: 433

