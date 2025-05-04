The Sports Researcher: Chroniciting of the key compositions, economic and political forces of Eleite Sport and the Olympic movements.

ITTF elections

The International Table Tennis Federation will have elections during its annual general meeting on 27 May 2025, with Three candidates for president confirmed:

Mohamed El Do Ahmed Salem (MTN), The former Secretary General of the Mauritanian Federation and her current president.

Khalil al-Mohannadi (Qat), a member of the ITTF council since 1997, who has been served twice as a vice -president, twice vice -president and senior executive vice president since 2022.

Sitting Petra Sorling (SWE), a board member of the Swedish member association since 2000 and president of the 2013-22 Association, leaves after she was elected ITTF president in 2021.

Sorling took a time -out last week to participate in a forum with reporters and explained her enthusiasm to continue as the ITTF president.

Just like many other sports, table tennis enjoyed a brilliant Olympic Games from 2024 in Paris, with large crowds at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. During its term of office, a separate commercial arm world table tennis set up to run the high -quality tournaments, which show a strong interest in several European countries and in Asia.

Even better, says Sorling, When we look at our spectators, we have information about being mainly young fans, 18 to 24 years old, women. … I think we are unique in that, in table tennis.

She noted that the sport has been given a sixth event for the 2028 Olympic Games, a mixed team event with the mixed doubles added for Paris 2024, which will increase the sports footprint and visibility in the competitions:

I believe that table tennis can be a top-8 sport in LA2028. It is not something that is impossible if we keep moving in the speed we have at the moment.

Just like at least half of the Olympic sports federations, the ITTF is deep dependent on a part of the IOCS television income from the games. It received $ 16 million from the IOC related to Paris 2024, in the third level of the payouts; The top two levels consist of eight Sportwatica, Athletics and Gymnastics in Tier One and basketball, bicycles, football, tennis and volleyball in the second so the reference to top eight … and more of the IOCS television money.

The Federations 2022 Financial statements showed assets of $ 36.8 million with reserves of $ 14.2 million; Turnover 2022 amounted to $ 36.8 million with $ 39.8 million in spending for an annual loss of $ 2.95 million.

The new events also help the federation to grow, because both the mixed double and the results of mixed teams count for ranking points, so that the members' associations put pressure to increase the number of female players to establish competing teams in these events (and score points).

The ITTF is also involved in artificial intelligence in assessing and for player performance and has undertaken e-sports action with the help of virtual reality glasses, To meet the new generation where they are And to get involved in the Olympic eSports games to make his debut in 2027.

When asked how the Federation can improve its finances to reduce the dependence on the IOC, Sorling noted that the formation of the tennis entity for profit -making of profit came only in 2019, 85% owned by the federation and 15% by investors:

So far it has been a start -up phase, but as early as 2024 we have done the turnaround. We have gone beyond break-even and I look forward to the coming years that can also be profitable for the Federation itself.

She explained her opinion that the ITTF is now ready for growth:

We started everything after the pandemic, that's what I did when I took office. We started with a company with a profit motive, we came in a period [where] There were no events, we have to beg the organizers to come and organize themselves. Now we have the other [way] As a problem: it's a full calendar, we only have 52 weeks.

So it's a positive problem, but it is also for the member associations; 227 must understand what is in it for me. It is good that they have these events, it is good that they were sold out, but if I am in Uruguay as a president, what does it bring me? So that's what I have now … For them to feel that they are part of this trip.

In addition to the annual ITTF world championships, World Table Tennis has made a series of ultra -high tournaments to focus more attention on the sport called The Smash. And in 2025 the first American smash will arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada from 3-13 July in the Orleans Arena.

Sorling noted that this event is not strictly about building Momentum only for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles:

We get there because of a strategy.

First of all, every table tennis table on the American market was sold out during the Pandemie. So table tennis a popular sport in the US, at leisure level. So how can we make table tennis more interesting at the elite level?

From my perspective we must have table tennis at the schools and that is where we work, and we chose to have in 2016, we came to Philadelphia for the first time with a World Cup Worlds. When I was there, I had the privilege of giving some medals at the end of this World Cup ladies and the CEO of [U.S.] Table table tennis At that time he said that something like this is that this event hereafter. So actually, when I went to my transport, I got some fans after me and say you, thanks, you are the one! I mean, I was not the one, there were many who brought it there.

However, they told me, oh, I traveled from San Francisco to view this event. Then I realized that, wow, even if table tennis here is not the biggest sport, there is a appetite, because if you go from San Francisco to Philadelphia, you will cross a large country.

So having said, we went back to the drawing table and said: what can we do in the US? So when the US and China actually went together and offered for the world championships, back-to-back as a birthday of the Ping-Pong diplomacy 50 years [after]So we had Chengdu 2022 and Houston 2021, they were actually offered, let's say, together.

So at the time we said that it is a perfect event to have there and we have the [ITTF Annual General Meeting] To make them ahead … But in 2021, luckily in Texas, we were able to have spectators during the pandemia, so we actually had a very good [event] Spectators and the atmosphere they really got. It was a show and it was really good.

We had also taken lessons from the world championships in Houston, so the main table and how it is presented in our high-level Smash events is actually inspired by the Houston event.

So the US has been a springboard of sport from the Pandemie for the ITTF, and Sorling added:

In the past two years, in December, I have been open, [2023] in LA and [last] Years in Las Vegas and are very busy. There is, I can see, a big push and that there are also better results of the players, so we actually invest in ourselves as one of our most important markets with a great potential.

We are happy that La2028 takes place; But it's not, let's say, the reason [for the U.S. Smash]. We saw in 16 when we went to Philadelphia, we also have very large Asian communities. There are many China associations around LA, but not just about China, but let's say the platform, we know we will have spectators there. We know that table tennis is a sport that is for everyone and we are now also trying to build up, to have events. Because what we are doing now with the Smash, it's every year. It doesn't even come there, like the world championships, or the World Cup, but we go back with the Smash.

So the plan is to go, we will have the Smash in Las Vegas and the only challenge we have is that we wanted to stay in Vegas or go to LA? That is what we discuss and we will now try and see how things are in Vegas in July, but it is a priority market … It is a market where we have a lot of potential.

Sorling knows that she has more campaign for us and will release her campaign manifesto in the coming week. But she is convinced: I think we have done a lot, but there is much more to do.

