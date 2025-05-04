No. 21 Women's Tennis Falls In disputed second round match at no. 12 NC State – UCF Athletics

RALEIGH, North Carolina – Against the 12th-ranked Wolfpack, the No. 21 UCF womens tennis team fought to the wire, pushing three courts to a third set before eventually falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament, 4-1.

While NC State swifty took the double point, the Knights found some momentum with four first set triumphs to begin singles play, however, the hosts fended off the charge with a sweep on the front three courts courtesy a trio of ranked players.

UCFs historic 2025 campaign saw a 23-4 clip, a Big 12 regular season title and a perfect record at home. The Knights .851 win percentage is the second-highest under head coach Bryan Koniecko and the second-most wins in program history (2019; 24).

NC State claimed victories on courts one and three to secure the early advantage. After a sweep on the front court, Sophioa Biolay and Aya El Aounis 6-5 lead on two wouldnt be able to come to fruition as Olivia Bergler and Jade Psonka fell on three.

In singles, UCF took first sets on courts three through six, setting the tone for what would be a contested conclusion in Raleigh.

While Olivia Lincer was bested on court one by 55th-ranked Anna Zyryanova, 6-2, 6-4, her doubles partner Hannah Rylatt responded with a second-set tiebreak triumph to secure court six against Gabia Paskauskas, 6-4, 7-6(5).

As Posnka was amidst a tiebreak of her own on court four after claiming the opening set, the Wolfpack prevailed in a pair of three-set duels on courts two and three to clinch the contest and a spot in the super regionals.

Singles Results

#55 Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. #113 Olivia Lincer (UCF) 6-2 6-4 #76 Maddy Zampardo (NCSU) def. Aya El Aouni (UCF) 7-5 4-6 6-2 #110 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) def. #108 Sophia Biolay (UCF) 3-6 6-4 6-4 Kristina Paskauskas (NCSU) vs. Jade Psonka (UCF) match was unfinished 5-7 6-6 (3-4) #110 Mia Slama (NCSU) vs. Olivia Bergler (UCF) match was unfinished 4-6 6-4 3-1 Hannah Rylatt (UCF) def. #86 Gabia Paskauskas (NCSU) 6-4 6-6 (7-5)

Doubles Results