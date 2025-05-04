Local groups have granted financing for a community subsidy





Twenty local groups-including a community-veloc school, a cricket club and the ladies of the country

Association – have received financing in the final round of Armidale Regional Councils (ARC)

Community Grants Program. ARCS Community Grants Program supports groups and services within our local government area

To meet identified community needs, while social inclusion and community connections are promoted. The latest subsidy rounds were concluded on March 16, 2025 and 40 applications, with a total requested

amount of $ 157,785 was received. This is the second subsidy round of the 24-25 financial year, and

The available financing for distribution was $ 52,000. Applicants had to describe the benefits for members of the community within the Armidal Regional Council

Local government area, outline the objectives and objectives of the project and identify who in the

Community would benefit from the project. After an assessment by an assessment panel consisting of three council members together with two council

Officers, a unanimous decision was taken to grant the financing to the following groups: Armidal Community Preschool Incorporated $ 1500 Armidal Scout Group $ 1500 Armidal District Baptist Church $ 1,200 Armidal District Cricket Association $ 1,500 Pacific Nomads Rugby 7S $ 2,000 Guyra VRA VRA RESCU RESCUS $ 4.0 Rotary Club by Guyra Inc. $ 4.3 Country Women's Association of NSW Armidal Branch $ 2,000 Bird & District Pony Club $ 2.5 New England Garden Festival Inc. $ 1,500 New England Art Society $ 3,500 Barbarians Rugby Club Armidale $ 4,000 Guyra Show Society $ 2,500 Masonic Lodge Guyra 325 $ 2,500 Highlands End-of-Life Project $ 2,500 Lions Community Workshop $ 4,000 Armidal Table Tennis Club $ 3,000 New England Dance Eisteddfod $ 3,500 The Residu -hum project $ 2,500 PCYC Armidale $ 2000. Arcs Community Grants Program is entirely about setting local groups to continue the amazing

Work they do and help in building stronger, more connected communities, “said Arc Mayor Sam

Coupland. “The Council is proud to support Grassroots organizations through this financing while these groups have a

Vital role in enriching the social, cultural and recreational tissue of our region. ” “Even small subsidies can have a big impact – helping to buy new equipment from volunteers

Support for events that bring people together, this program is about investing in our communities

future.” Possibilities for community subsidies are offered twice a year. The council has awarded $ 100,000

