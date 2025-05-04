Connect with us

UNC tennis for women goes to NCAA Super Regionals; The following No. 12 NC State will be confronted

No. 5 General Seed UNC has hit VCU and South Carolina in the Chewning Tennis Center during the weekend to continue to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals next weekend.

The promotion started on Friday afternoon, where the Tar Heels took the court against the rams after South Carolina Kansas had defeated in the first game of the day. UNC took rapid guidance by getting the double point on dominant fashion, with 6-1 wins at no. 2 and no. 3 court.

Slement again would force a delay of almost two hours, but the momentum of UNC did not let singles. Thea Rabman defeated VCU's Mariam Ibrahim 6-4, 6-1 on no. 3 Court and Claire Hill defeated Sara Alba 6-1, 6-3 at no. 6, so that the Tar Heels placed a point of victory. Reese Brantmeier then won the clincher at no. 1 court and drove the Rams' Sofia Thorne 6-3, 6-3.

The Tar Heels were equally dominant against the GameCocks the next day and again won the double point without dropping a set. It is the 28th time in 29 games during the spring season that UNC has won the double point.

Alanis Hamilton would exclude South Carolina's Misa Malkin to start with singles and Malkin 6-0, 6-0 at no. 4 Court to give UNC a quick point. Rabman won in straight sets at No. 3 and Hill did this at number 6 and ended a 4-0 Sweep for the Tar Heels.

UNC is now 25-4 in general this season and has won 10 games in a row. The Tar Heels will return to the Chewning Tennis Center for the Super Regionals next weekend, when Carolina will organize number 12. The winner will continue to the NCAA championship in Waco, TX. UNC has defeated the Wolfpack twice this season.

Featured image via UNC Athletic Communications/Jeffrey A. Camarati

