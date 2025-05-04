JAnnik Sinner could not help, but a bitter smile cracking when he was open in front of the US last year in the aftermath of his anti-doping store, one of the most controversial in the history of Tennis.

Sinner, the best player in the world, had tried to emphasize how low the concentration of the forbidden dust cluster was in his urine sample, and therefore how irrelevant it was in his versions on the field.

Another part is the amount I had in my body, that is zero point zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, he said, who pays off every zero theatrical with his fingers. So there are many zeros before you come up.

Last summer was a period of important tension, uncertainty and doubt for Sinner when his anti-doping case became public, but it was also of enlightenment. After initially successfully destroying the automatic provisional prohibition that follows a positive doping test, he was deleted by an independent tribunal to continue to compete without a fine. While he tried to leave the case behind, he had good reason to smile.

Instead, it turned out to be the first episode of a long -term saga that attracted global attention, opened him for destructive criticism and perhaps has important implications for many future cases in other sports. Next week, after a three -month suspension, Sinner will return to professional tennis. The circumstances around his comeback can hardly be more dramatic. Sinner, one of the most controversial Italian athletes of his generation, starts his comeback on a home floor to a Heros Welcome at the Italian Open in Rome.

The relief sinner felt faded relatively quickly in August. The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) had accepted the explanation of sinners that his fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, had bought a freely obtained healing spray that Clostebol contained for his own personal use and that sinners Physio, Giacomo Naldi, had unintended finger. But Wada was not willing to leave it there. It chose to appeal against the result of the hearing of the first instance, looking for a period of unconditionality between one and two years. A hearing was set for April.

Even while WADA officials are still publicly insisting on a suspension, they had private contact with Sinners team to look at an agreement for the resolution of the case, a provision that has been offering more flexibility in what Wada has seen as more small cases since 2021. Reforms have been proposed separately for the next repetition of the WADA-Anti-Doping code that makes more flexible fines possible for unintended contamination cases from 2027.

Jannik Sinner with the Australian Open -Trophy he won for the second time in 2025. Photo: David Gray/AFP/Getty images

According to the current WADA rules, a ruling without significant error or negligence for an anti-doping violation based on a forbidden substance instead of an infected legal product has a ban on at least 12 months, unless the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) intervenes. The two parties settled in a three-month suspension period, which also meant that Sinner would not miss Grand Slam tournaments.

Because the sinner business was made public, it received criticism in every phase, in particular because of the belief that the No. 1 was the beneficiary of favoritism that athletes of Lager Profile would not be granted. Comparisons have been made with other matters, including the 18 -month prohibition Mikael Ymer van Zweden received in 2023 for three residential errors and the 19 months it took for the British double specialist Tara Moore to be acquitted of doping after he had been banned in May 2022. The International Tennis Unit (ITIA) has been against her business since then. The anti-doping authorities have reduced these comparisons and claim that all cases work under completely different facts and circumstances.

The announcement of the Case-Resolution agreement and suspension of sinners led to a new wave of criticism. Novak Djokovic described the widespread frustration a day after the prohibition was announced: a majority of the players I spoke in the dressing room, not only in the last days, but also the last few months, are not happy with the way this entire process has been treated. The majority of the players does not feel that it is fair. The majority of the players feel that favoritism is happening. It seems that you can almost influence the outcome if you are a top player, if you have access to the top lawyers and whatever, he said.

Daniil Medvedev also emphasized the need for consistency in the future: I hope that the next time the players will be able to do that, the Russian said. I hope it will create a precedent where everyone gets the chance to defend themselves better than before. Otherwise, if it is not possible, it will be bizarre.

During his time away from the sport, Sinner held a low profile and only made a few public performances, but he started to speak publicly in the structure to his return.

In a recent interview with the Italian broadcaster Rai, Sinner, 23, admitted that the doubts of his colleagues had briefly considered him to stop: when I arrived in Australia in January, I was uncomfortable, also because it seemed to me that the other players watched me differently. For a moment I even thought of giving up everything, he said.

Towards the end of that Australian Open, Sinner had won his third Grand Slam title. He emphasized the importance of enclosing himself and his team in a bubble and concentrating on the people around him. His return to the competition will force him to confront those feelings while he navigates persistent doubts and uncertainty in the player's dressing room, this time after he was actually punished.

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory in the Australian Open -Final. Photo: David Gray/AFP/Getty images

However, he will also have some allies. It was no surprise that the first prominent player to have trained Sinner was his friend Jack Draper. Apart from sinners Davis Cup teammates and other countrymen, Draper has been one of the few top players who publicly support the Italian publicly. Since the ban began, Draper Sinner SMS has sent messages with the emphasis on his admiration for him and how he sees him as an inspiration for his own career. I think it is important for people to know and to recognize that the boys are very, very kind -hearted and a good person. So he deserves none of the hatred he gets, Draper said in Madrid last week.

The results at the court have only added to the unique of this situation. It cannot be denied that Sinner has remarkably well managed the tension and uncertainty around him, so that the most dominant piece of form is produced throughout his career. He has been 36-1 since last August when the case was announced, which increased his Grand Slam titel count to three with victories on the US Open last year and Australian Open in January, which remains his only tournament of 2025. He won the Cincinnati Masters 1000 event last year while he stayed until the early hours of the morning to participate in the first hearing.

The absence of sinners offered a great opportunity for the rest of the field, but most ATP -TOP 10 has been in disorder instead. Carlos Alcaraz has struggled with consistency and health, Alexander Zverev collapsed under the pressure to be the highest ranked player for most of the suspension of sinners and Djokovic feels his advancing age at the age of 37. Other top players, such as Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, have also struggled this year.

Even with an advantage of three months, nobody even got close to the dull sinner. Now that he returns to big fanfare, attention and criticism after a suspension that will mark an important part of his story until the last day of his career, the next challenge for the best player in the world will be to find his foot on the field again and to restore himself as the dominant power in his sport.