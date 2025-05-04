



Gavin Kermack BBC News, West Midlands Elliott Webb BBC Hereford & Worcester Ian Russell Ian Russell trains most days prior to the event in September Although many of us use the holiday weekend for a little rest and relaxation, a man will be in training to push his body to the extreme. Ian Russell, a pilot of airline from Hereford, is preparing to run his first Ironman triathlon -at the age of 60. In general considered as one of the most difficult one -day races in the world, the event sees competitors 2.4 miles (3.9 km) swimming, cycle 112 miles (180.2 km) and then a full marathon of 26.2 miles (42.1 km) running. “They always say that life starts at 40. Now 60 is the new 40,” said Mr. Russell. Although Mr. Russell was an avid sportsman when he was younger – he mentions climbing Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn under his performance – work and family obligations had an impact on how active he could be. He started running later before he came to his local triathlon club. Inspired by some of his fellow members who had participated, Mr. Russell signed up in September for the Ironman event in Tenby, Pembrokeshire. “What I did not realize was that, although it is locally and easy to reach, it is actually one of the most difficult,” he said. Marry Mr. Russell said he was the least to the swimming element of the race (photo from the 2024 event in Tenby) Since then, Mr. Russell has invested in a coach and trains most days ” – but has suffered a few setbacks. “I had a major operation on my hand,” he explained, “who lasted a few weeks to recover. And then I broke my foot output with the Triathlon Club. “That already took six to eight weeks to recover. “So I'm not starting the best basis.” He said he was pushing too much while he was training hard. “You could injure yourself, which I can't afford now,” he said. “So the idea is just to take care of my old crack bag bones to get to the starting line.” No regrets Mr. Russell added that he was worried about making a cut -off, of two hours 20 minutes, to complete swimming. “I am absolutely not a swimmer,” he said. “If you don't take it, you don't even get as far as the bike ride. “My majority of my training in my mind is to make the swimming part run. So at least I can get on a bike and mother nature and tail wind follow their course.” Nevertheless, the athlete said he was not sorry. “I prove that age is not a barrier to set daring goals and achieve them,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgp7l9eekno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos