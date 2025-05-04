Former Marshall footballer charged with first-degree robbery

Huntington, W.Va. – A teenager in New York City, a former member of the Marshall team team, has accused himself of committing a robbery as part of a double shooting in Huntington last weekend.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins said Tayvon Nelson, 19, of Staten Island, New York, and Messiah Peddie, 19, from Washington, DC, have been sued in a house on Collis Avenue last Sunday.
The police of Huntington said the two were there to get drugs and money. A criminal complaint said there was an exchange of gunfire and one of the victims shot Nelson several times. One of the victims was also hit by gunfire, leaving him paralyzed from the waist.
Nelson was booked on Friday evening in the Western regional prison. He is held on a $ 125,000 bail. The police are still looking for Peddie.
Nelson, a one-off defensive back for the herd, was discharged from the team according to WSAZ TV.
Nelson was a three-star recruit from high school. He started his career in Maryland before entering the transfer portal on December 13 last year. He drew a week later with Marshall.
Peddie is also a student at Marshall but is not involved in athletics.