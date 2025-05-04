Sports
On Saturday, April 26, The Gleaner The 26-year-old Reneil Clarke's Life of Service has exposed, but we have argued that he also plays basketball and table tennis “occasionally” and volleyball with his brothers “here and there”.
“I preacher spoken words and preaching occasionally in church. I enjoy reading and sometimes consuming a reasonable amount of content of YouTube, Netflix and various websites for Animé,” he also said The Gleaner.
And what we didn't say was that he has three younger brothers who are all super talented, trained and justified. The 24-year-old Clifton 'CJ' Clarke Jr. For example, preaches, teaches, sings, dancing, drawing, “mimes a little”, plays drums, the keyboard, basketball, table tennis, badminton and football. He is a former ISSA Champs finalist in Javelin and since 2015 represents Jamaica at National Indoor Volleyball and Strand Volleyball Teams.
Clifton has a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, with an accounting major from the University of West India (UWI), Mona Campus. Before the UWI he went to Camperdown High School to fifth form and took sixth form at Wolmer's Trust High School for boys. He was baptized at the age of five and his entire life is a member of the New Testament Church of God.
The second in the line of boys, who describes himself a “Jack of All Trades”, said: “My relationship with my brothers is mainly characterized by love and friendship and all the complicated complexities. We stay together in the good, the bad and the ugly.
“We are not only walking in each other's footsteps, but we encourage each other to constantly take more steps for the next to take. As athletes we naturally have competitive spirits, but we all give credit and crowns at the end of all this.”
Thirdly, Kenneth-Roy Clarke, a 22-year-old alumnus of Camperdown High School, who is a third-year international relations (minoring in French) at the UWI, where he is a member of the University Colleges Christian Fellowship.
“I am primarily a believer in the Christian faith. I also enjoy preaching and I learn the Word of God,” shared the aspiring diplomat/lawyer. “My conviction that belief in God gives meaning and goal to human life. My spiritual life and direction keep me grounded, and it drives my understanding of life and dictates my behavior, beliefs and perspective on all things. My belief in God is literally a part of who I am.”
Some of his talents are singing and deejaying, simulating and sign language, as well as playing drums, keyboard and bass guitar. He has played volleyball at both the intercollegiate and club levels and represented as a junior in volleyball twice at national level.
Devaun Clarke, at the age of 19, is the youngest boy. Because there is a lonely girl, 10-year-old Jharelle, in the family. “I am a very athletic, passionate, caring, determined and talented
“I enjoy preaching the Word of God as I think it is very passionate and part of me originally playing drums, worshiping and being just in a musical surrounding a whole. I am a Christian who likes to be in the house of the Lord and to serve in the New Testament Church of God.”
He went to Meadowbrook High School and Jamaica College, which he helped to reach back-to-back finals in the Issa Volleyball Competition. He played volleyball for Jamaica at all levels, ranging from junior to senior, in various Caribbean countries. But to what extent was he inspired by his older brothers?
“My brothers play a major role in my life when it comes to inspiration. Grow up, they would help me stay focused and think rationally, teach me to practice a life that revolves around Christ.
“We grew up very close, because we would do most things as a group – dedication, sports and go out. Growing up with three brothers was great, rough and necessary. I had to make sure that my actions fall into place with those of them not to be seen as out of the norm. However, I had the opportunity not to be lonely, but can play with a group work when needed.”
And what was it like to be a big brother for three younger brothers? “It has been an interesting experience. I think the most complex aspect of the experience was trying to form an identity that could inspire them while staying true to my innate character,” Reneil said.
“Another complex element was learning to appreciate their development and distinction between our characters without the subconscious desire to clear these new qualities, so that they are a reflection of who I want them to be. All in all, I remained grateful that the very highest was suitable for giving my best friends and service partners who happen to share parents with me.”
