Sania Mirza's brutal honest view of parenting after divorce with Shoaib Malik: “Never …”

Sania Mirza opened about the challenges she stood in her journey to motherhood and even caused a taste of her son – Izhaan Mirza Malik – with ex -Man Shoaib Malik. In a candid conversation about YouTubeSania spoke about many topics – ranging from struggles of juggling with social expectations and responsibilities that women are confronted with in parenthood. Sania said it is never 50-50 when it comes to the responsibilities of the two parents and even shared some personal anecdotes.

It is never 50-50 between the two parents that I have breastfed for 2.5-3 months. For me that was the most difficult part of the pregnancy. I am so of it, I will become pregnant three more times, but these food activities, I don't know if I can. For me it was not the physical aspect of it, but the emotional and mental aspects that exhaust. As working women, it binds you. They are so dependent on, use of time, not enough sleep and you center all activities around the diet schedule. I did what was needed.

Sania even spoke about the debt she felt while traveling for the first time since the birth of her son. In a conversation that resonated with working mothers, Sania said that she had to travel to Delhi for an event and her feelings during that journey only six weeks after the birth of her son.

The first time I left Izhaan, he was six weeks old. It was the most difficult flight I took, I think. I had to go to Delhi for an event, and I said I can't. I was dramatic because it is not honestly not. Like people always do, and children are absolutely good. We beat ourselves about it because we blame ourselves, Sania said in the interview.