KKR: 206/4 (20.0) | Live Cricket Score | KKR vs RR | IPL 2025





Rahmanullah Gurbaz World Cup 35 25 4 1 140

C Shimron Hetmyer B Mahsh Theekshana 7.3 OUT! Taken in the deep! Maheesh Theekshanastrikes! He gets Rahmanullah Gurbazforer the 5th time in T20s. Dreef, full and out. Gurbaz goes down for the slog sweep but has to drag it a bit and eventually get a lot flatter. The ball flies directly to the deep mid-wicket, where Shimron is a good catch. Gurbaz leaves after a Quick-Fire 35 out of 25, and KKR are now two down! 69/2 32% Dotball

68% Scoring shots

5 Ball per border Sunil Narine 11 9 1 1 122.22

B Yudhvir Singh 2 OUT! Bowd'em! Tangled him! An early wicket for RR while the dangerous Sunil Narine leaves cheaply! A length delivery from Yudhvir, this is the off-cutter that grabs on the surface and fails slightly. Sunil Narineopen's attitude and shapes to pull, but plays on the wrong line and also very early. Due to the lack of bouncing, the ball also hits the inner edge and beats in the top of the middle. Sunil Narinedeparts on 11 (9). KKR are 13/1. 13/1 66.67% Dotball

33.33% Scoring shots

4 Ball per border Ajinkya Rahane

C 30 24 1 2 125

C Dhruv Jurel B Riyan Parag 12.4 OUT! Packed back! Ajinkya Rahane struggled after that cramp and just couldn't get started! A round-arm delivery, drove outside the off-stup, from around the stumps, to a fuller length. Ajinkya Rahanepremedites it and squats a bit to play the Sweepshot. Does not go on his knee to play the shot and gets a vague front edge of the bat. Dhruv Jurgetbehind The stumps take a sharp catch. Parag strikes and breaks the 42-run position.kkr now 111/3. 111/3 33.33% Dotball

66.67% Scoring shots

8 Ball per border Angerkrish Raghuvanshi 44 31 5 0 141.93

C Sub Ashok Sharma B Jofra Archer 18.1 OUT! TAKEN! Jofra Archerstrikes! He chews the background of slower, on a length and rounds. Angerkrish Raghuvanshilooks to crochet it over a short fine, but gets a bit of a top edge. The ball flies high to the deep square leg. Ashok sharma (sub) runs to the right, settles under it and takes a good catch. Raghuvanshi leaves for a well -made 44 of 31, and KKR are 172/4! 172/4 19.35% Dotball

80.65% Scoring shots

6 Ball per border Andre Russell 57 25 4 6 228

outright 40% Dotball

60% Scoring shots

2 Ball per border Rinu Singh 19 6 1 2 316.66

outright 16.67% Dotball

83.33% Scoring shots

2 Ball per border

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/kkr-vs-rr-scorecard-live-cricket-score-ipl-2025-match-53-krrr05042025257267 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos