



The first edition of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Girls Flag Football Championships attracted an unexpected combination. Leilehua and Campbell, two teams came from the play-offs of the Oahu Interscholastic Association shortly before the title match, will play for the State Trophy on Saturday at 7:30 PM as the survivors of the inaugural 16-team tournament. Moanalua, with his star Quarterback Zaira Sugui? Eliminated by Leilehua in the quarterfinals. Inscholastic League or Honolulu Champ Kamehameha? Eliminated by Campbell in the quarters. Leilehua and Campbell, although both 10-2 in general and from the OIA West, did not meet each other during the regular season of three weeks or Oia play-offs. The Sabres, coached by Will Naboa, became the first team of empty Mililani, 14-0 in the first semifinal on Friday at the John Kauinana Stadium. Then De Mules, coached by former Leilehua and the Quarterback of the University of Hawaii Bryant Moniz, Ilh Runner-Up Punahou 18-12. Moniz's daughter, Cali Moniz-Kealoha, had the game-winning 18-yard Touchdown-throw to Aulii Coelho with 9:51. It means a lot. It means everything, the 5-foot-10 second-year student told Spectrum OC16S Jimmy Bender to play for her father. To be able to connect with him and to have more time with him, Quality Time, and to be in the same team together, it is very special. Moniz-Kealoha was 11-out-21 for 116 Yards and no interceptions, plus a hasty touchdown in the second quarter. Madi Powell also stepped in to throw a TD ball to bind the game in the second quarter. Punahou Qb Maryah Puletasi tied the game at the age of 12 with a 61-Yard TD connection with Halia Hoapili in the third quarter. But when it was time to go for the binding or go-head points in the fourth, Moniz-Kealoha and Powell Puletasi interpret Punahous Final Two Possessions. It was great, Moniz-Kealoha said about her choice with 4:35 about. To be honest, I was so surprised, but I trusted my blitzers that they would exert that pressure, and when the pressure is exerted, I know as a Quarterback how difficult it is to make a shot, a good throw. So I trusted them and I got their backs. Jayalyn Sotelo van Campbell returned to the Trojans Stadium on Friday evening a interception against Mililani in the HHSAA -Football Half -Half -Final Final. (Photo thanks to Parochie808 Photography/Parish Kaleiwahea) Jaynalyn Sotelo registered both touchdowns for the Sabres a 13-year pass from Maya Gonsalves in the second quarter and a 33-yard interception return from Mililanis Brooke Kurasaki in the third. Sotelo came down with all three picks thrown through Trojans Quarterbacks. Shaleeah ​​Moore, another two -way absence, had four bags and three quarterback hurry while they catch six passes for 43 yards. My favorite part is putting pressure on the attack and doing what I can do for my team, Moore told Bender. Maya Gonsalves hit 20-out-32 for 160 Yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brian Mcinnis Handles the Sports Scene of the United States for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at Brian.mcinnis@charter.com.

