Sports
Follow the last day of the 2025 edition!
Third and last day, this Sunday 4 May, of the French minimum/junior 2025 championships in Saint-Quentin. On the program are all semi -final and finals of the double and the four single tables.
It is from 9:00 am that the minimum and juniors will still meet in the running and medal winners to get a place in the final! Find all information and table 1 link that is broadcast continuously all day long.
All times of the different tables
The list of qualified
All results
Simple
Minimum Girls' Single Group -phase – The classification at the end of the chickens – Phase -final
Minimum single group stage of boys – The classification at the end of the chickens – Phase -final
Simple group phase junior girls – The classification at the end of the chickens – Phase -final
Simple group phase juniors boys – The classification at the end of the chickens – Phase -final
The semi -final
Minimal girls
Albane Rochut 3-0 Duchet
Lisa Zhao 3-0 Chloé Huang
Minimal boys
Noah Lebractor 3-0 Marin Jean
Escudier -Team 3-0 Timiary Rabemanantsoa
Junior girls
Nina Guo Zheng 4-2 Élise Pujol
Agathe Aveou 3-4 Alexia Nodin
Juniors
Nathan Lamb 4-1 Antoine Noirault
Clément Line-Campino 3-4 William Koehl
The final
Minimal girls
Albane Rochut 3-2 Lisa Zhao – 13h30
Minimal boys
Noah Lebrasseur / Tim Escudier – 14h
Junior girls
Nina Guo Zheng / Alexia Nodin – 14h30
Juniors
Nathan Lam / William Koehl – 15h15
Double
Double minimal girls
Double minimal boys
Double Junior Girls
Double Junior Boys
The semi -final
Minimal girls
Albane Rochut – Chloé Huang 3-0 Blanche Sebe – Elsa Marie
Lulie Duchet – Liu Yue Yan 3-0 Charlotte Guyot – Rozane Le Bars
Minimal boys
Simon Clin – Marin Jean 3-2 Tlyo Martin – Say Bonnet
Timiary RabemanantSsoa – Noah Lebrasseur 3-1 Lucas Billouet – Adam Gomez
Junior girls
Nina Guo Zheng – Agathe Avezou 3-2 Jade Huynh – Alexandra Zhu
Léa Minni – Élise Pujol 3-1 Serena Evangelista – Alexia Nodin
Juniors
Flavio Mourier – Antoine Noirult 3-0 Elian Zemmal – Mahaheidine Bella
Elian Mousseau – Thomas Laroche 3-1 Nathan Doussinet – Arthur Dubois
The final
Minimal girls
Albane Rochut – Chloé Huang 3-0 Lulie duchet liu yue yan
Minimal boys
Simon Clin – Marin Jean 3-1 Timiary RabemanantSsoa / Noah Lebrasseur
Junior girls
Nina Guo Zheng – Agathe Avezou 2-3 Léa Minni – Élise Pujol
Juniors
Flavio Mourier – Antoine Noirult 3-2 Elian Mousseau – Thomas Laroche
Access to all results with one click
Diffusion
This 2025 edition is to follow live The Federation YouTube channel. Table N ° 1 is broadcast continuously for this third day.
