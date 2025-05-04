PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and more





Punjab Kings (PBKS) is confronted with Luckknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 4, Sunday. The game is played on PBK's home bus, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The PBK's of Shreyas Iyer, who won their previous game, wants to wear the momentum in the coming match. They will want to strengthen their position in the top four on the other hand, the LSG of RISHABH Pant, which has lost two consecutive games, wants to bounce back and try to get closer to the Play -Off qualification. Draft The field in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be favorable for the fast bowlers. However, the small boundaries can offer help to the batters. A score between 170 and 180 can be considered a par score. Weather report, Dharamsala According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Dharamsala will be around 18 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will fall by the end to 17 degrees Celsius. It is predicted that the humidity will fluctuate around 46% to 49% during the competition hours. Heaven is expected to be cloudy and there is a 5% possibility of rain in the game. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala IPL statistics Played matches: 13 Matches first won Batting: 8 Matches won Batting Second: 5 Highest total by a team: 232 Lowest total by a team: 116 Highest individual score by a player: 106 Adam Gilchrist Best bowling figures for a player: 4/9 amit mishra Read also | KKR vs RR, IPL 2025: Eden GARDENS, KOLKATA, Pitch report, weather forecast Punjab Kings in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stage Played matches: 13 Proboole XIIS Punjab Kings – Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shasank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Suryylet, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra, Arshdeep, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Poran, Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Print Yada, Print Yada Details of head-to-head Matches played: 5 Live streaming and temporary employment data Read also | IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Purple Cap and Points Table Na RCB's victory against CSK LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match Time The Worp for the game between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants takes place at 7 p.m. The PBKS vs LSG game starts at 7:30 PM IST. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Live broadcast details The competition can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 Will Telecast de PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash. PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Live streaming details Live streaming of the collision will be available on the Jiohotstar application and website in India.

