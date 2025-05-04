Table tennis: Sarah De Nutte Enchain's Success





Table tennis : Three great success in a crazy week for the Nut An Mdaille WTT Dan Half Champions League and Prine League Gagnes: everything Rusit Sarah the Nut!

Everything laughs Sarah the Nate. Editpress photo – Luis Mangorrinha This mdaille with Rachel (Moret) in our first tournament together is really great. I think we will play again together. Last Friday, Sarah de Nutte and her Swiss partner bronze in double at the WTT -FEEDER in Manchester. Then, on Monday, the Luxembourg Olympic pongist (32 years old, 131st in the world) qualified for … the final of the Champions League with her club, the Metz TT. By beating (3-0) Saint-Quentin, a former club in Nutte, the Messines offered a second final of C1 in two years. In 2023 reports by the Poles of Tarnobregeg, Metz will be confronted with Berlin this time, a fall of this MMS-Polish in the semi-final. Berlin had defeated us in the group stage. It will be difficult, but we will do everything we can to take revenge. The first stage takes place on 5 June Berlin, the return to 12 Metz. Metz is an ambitious club On Wednesday it is you-les tours that De Mosellanes won their second semifinal return to three days to qualify this time in the final of the French Championship (Pro A), oh, they will rouen against the Ile-de-France of Saint-Denis on 29 June. Metz is an ambitious club. What makes our strength is that we have four quality players, LO that most pits mainly count on two or three players explaining useful, still under the METZ contract next year. She also enjoyed the luxury of the proximity of the Grand Duch. Before the June final, it is a month of May that is the same amount of Charg who will be involved in the world championships in Qatar (from 17 to 25 May), before I immodally enchanted the matches of the Little Tats of Europe (my first since 2015) in Andorra, from 26 to 31 May.

