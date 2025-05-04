Runis-Ringen and Cleeds for a good cause by Lalliance NME-Montpellier Table Tennis





Friday, June 13, the Lattes Sports Palace will welcome Messrs Tornoi. An exceptional event mix Sports, solidarity and showworn by The Nimes-Montpellier Table Tennis Alliance (Anmtt) intended to promote table tennis and Support the heart and the Coeur Association It works for children with congenital heart conditions. Three highlights It is a wonderful event that the Nîmes-Montpellier Table Tennis Alliance is preparing by organizing his men's tournament. In 1977 initiated for the 50 -year anniversary of the French table tennis federation, this tournament -format that brings together plants and celebrities regularly then included in clubs. Highlights due to the climb of Alexis and Félix Lebrun, the club of the Union between the Montpellier table tennis and the ASPC Nimes is an honorary point to promote his sport far beyond the regulars of the small white ball. This is the case on Friday, June 13 in the Palais des Sports de Lattes with this meeting divided into three phases. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Alliance will emphasize its sporting values ​​of inclusion and accessibility, with fun workshops for young people from IMEs, ITEP and ULIS classes, to practice table tennis in an inclusive and warm environment. Then make room from 6 p.m. Until 8 p.m. at the men's tournament in which celebrities will form duets with sixteen Pongis players at a high level for a competition in relay. His already announced Alexis and Félix Lebrun, Flora Vautier, all three medal winners on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, as well as singer Eloz, the maker of Content Fred van Long and touches him on every adventurer of Koh Laurent Maartistret. “I participated in this tournament 20 years ago and I have a very good memory of it. At the height of the men's tournament we can attract a broader target and democratize the ping for the general public”, Test Stéphane Lebrun, technical director of the Anmtt and father of the two productions that will reach an exceptional demonstration. Ping and heart Finally, from 9 p.m. to midnight, a prestigious evening will bring personalities and benefactors together during a gala dinner with various activities. Because if this event is an opportunity to promote table tennis, this is primarily a matter of raising money for Heart and Coeur Association Sponsored by Alexis and Felix Lebrun, whose sister Roxane has been operated in her youth several times. Videos: at the moment on news All the benefits of the evening are donated to finance a meeting weekend for children and heart adults who represent a real relief and a space where the difference becomes a power. Children, adolescents and adults come together for four days to share moments of joy, exchange, laughter and emotion without judgment. However, meetings that have been paid since the COVVID that the Anmt undertakes to organize itself through this men's tournament in 2026. Maximum people are expected in the Lattes Sports Palace to enjoy a sporty and friendly moment and therefore offers an unforgettable moment to many families. <br /> <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2890.7684247237053!2d3.897502975802456!3d43.569708271106165!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x12b6afa116baf243%3A0xd438fb472a8972ee!2sPalais%20des%20sports!5e0!3m2!1sfr!2sfr!4v1745508604742!5m2!1sfr!2sfr" title="Ouvrie le lien">Click here to view the content</a><br />



– Gala -Table – € 1,000: € 1 table of 8 people with 2 rings by your side.

– Gentlemen Pack – € 1,200: 1 table of 8 people + 8 “Comfort” Placing on the exclusive VIP cocktail tournament between the tournament and the gala. 60% of the amount of the donation (excluding meals) is deductible from corporation tax. The evening for eight people really costs you € 712 after tax exemption! Note: places are limited. Information from [email protected] . Friday, June 13 from 6 pm in the Palais des Sports de Lattes. Doors open at 5 pm, on catering. Prices: standard at € 20 or comfort at € 25. Ticket my.weeezevent.com . It is also possible to donate to heart and Coeur as part of the men's tournament on helloasso.com . More information about Anmtt.fr Or club social networks: Instagram He Facebook . To book a table at the gala dinner, two formulas are now available:– Gala -Table – € 1,000: € 1 table of 8 people with 2 rings by your side.– Gentlemen Pack – € 1,200: 1 table of 8 people + 8 “Comfort” Placing on the exclusive VIP cocktail tournament between the tournament and the gala. 60% of the amount of the donation (excluding meals) is deductible from corporation tax. The evening for eight people really costs you € 712 after tax exemption! Note: places are limited. Information from Follow all the news in your favorite cities and media by registering for my news.

