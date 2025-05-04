Sports
Punjab Kings: 50/2 (4.3) | PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match 54 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
To be well approached for the business end of IPL 2025, with more than two -thirds of the completed competitions. The tournament is warmed up and the race for the play -offs is wide open. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have already been beaten out of the play -off rack and Sunrisers Hyderabad are simply mathematically hanging. But their bad net running speed ensures that their chances look slim and almost need a miracle to qualify. As a result, seven teams have effective fighting for four play -off spots. In the last few days, the point table has continued to change quickly, with RCB, MI and GT each claiming the top spot at different times. This tells us how tight and competitive the tournament has been. In the middle of the Peloton Klauteren Punjab Kings and Luckknow Super Giants both to victories, and their collision in match 54, planned in Dharamsala in a double header on Sunday, is becoming all the more important. Punjab is in a slightly stronger position with 13 points from 10 games, while Luckknow has 10 points of so many matches. A victory here can be the turning point for both teams in the play -off race. The last time these two teams were confronted earlier this season, Punjab Kings dominated and chased a target of 172 in just 16.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh was brilliant with the ball and picked up three wickets, while the others also came in to keep Lucknow under control. In the chase, Prabhsimran Singh went crazy and scored a fiery 69 of 34 balls, especially in the powerplay. After his stormy start, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera led PBKs to an easy 8-Wicket victory. For Luckknow, only Digvesh Singh, 2 Wickets and Nicholas Pooran, 44 runs, showed some fight. LSG will undoubtedly like to take revenge on that one -sided loss. In this competition, Punjab Kings is high on confidence after beating CSK with 4 wickets in their last game. Shreyas Iyer, their captain, led from the front with a stylish knock of 72 points, who earned the player from the Match Award. Their batting starts to peak at the right time. The preserved opener Pabhsimran Singh has been impressive at the top, not only aggressive, but also wise. He showed maturity this season by adapting to the situation and playing according to the bowlers. Other batters such as Shasank Singh, Nehal Wadhera and the young Priyansh Arya have also been performed in pressure moments. They have had a setback in which Glenn Maxwell was excluded because of a finger injury, but they still have firepower in Marcus Stoinis, who can fill that gap. Yuzvendra Chahal had a slow start of the season in the bowling department, but bounced back in style in the last few games. His hat trick in the 19th changed the momentum completely by their side against CSK in their last game. The pace battery of Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen has a solid opening couple with the ball formed, consistently disturbing batters with a precise line and length. Their ability to pick up wickets in the PowerPlay gives PBKs a strong lead. PBKS will come out to win this match to make the score 2-0 against LSG. On the other hand, Luckknow Super Giants had a mixed season. Their biggest setback came before the tournament even started, several of their top pacers were injured. Because of this they trusted back -ups and debutants. However, their captain, Rishabh Pant, has been tactically sharp and managed to defend small totals in tight finishes. But with the bat, Pant is struggling poorly this season. His price tag of 27 crores seems to weigh him and the pressure is clearly displayed. Nicholas Pooran has also lost the form in the last few games, which has added to LSGS problems. They lost back-to-back games to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, and now have to reconsider their strategies. While Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have given them good starts at the top, the middle order, with pant, David Miller and Abdul Samad, which often does not start converted into large totals. They need a much better achievement to stay alive in the tournament. The silver lining for LSG is the rise of young Spinner Digvesh Singh, who has shown great calmness under pressure. He was accurate and effective in the middle overs and chose crucial wickets. But other bowlers such as Avesh Khan are inconsistent, good at patches but often expensive. And the bad form of their most important spinner, Ravi Bishnoi, has hurt them badly. He had trouble taking wickets and was expensive, making it worse for the team. For Luckknow to beat Punjab, they need a collective effort, in which both batters and bowlers get on. Now, to Dharamsala, in IPL 2024, RCB scored 241 against PBKs here, thanks to a blazing 92 from Virat Kohli. The pitch is usually Slagman-friendly and offers Bounce that strives makers to play freely. But it also means that bowlers must be smart and accurate. Well, have to wait for the official pitch report before De Gooi to know how it will play this season, but another high -scoring game can be on the cards. With so many big names on both sides, this game promises entertainment, drama and possibly some fireworks. So, who do you support, PBKS or LSG? Get ready for a cracker!
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
