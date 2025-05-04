



Byu took a few important additions from Transfer Portal on Saturday, as Brothers Bear and Tiger Bachmeier ESPN said that they have committed themselves to play for the cougars next season. The brothers switch from Stanford and project to be important players of the immediate and long-term plans for the Byu program. Bear, a Quarterback, committed on Saturday morning at the end of his visit, he told ESPN. He is a class of 2025 Recruit that has promised himself in high school and has registered this spring. Both Bachmeiers chose to switch to the aftermath of Stanford's resignation of head coach Troy Taylor in March. After a visit to the Byu coach Kalani Sitake's program in the last few days, the brothers have committed. Editor's Picks For Bear, he is expected to be one of the backups for successful sitting Quarterback Jake Retzlaff in 2025 and compete for the runway at Byu in 2026. Bear was attracted to the open offensive schedule of Byu and a rich history of quarterbacks that includes a strong recent run under offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. He also referred to the historical success of Byu, which extends from Jim McMahon to Ty Detmer to Steve Young. “The possibility to come and win games and [Coach] Roderick's control and the family tree of Quarterbacks that they have produced in history and is recently tempting: “Bear told ESPN. Tiger told ESPN that he later dedicated himself to Byu on Saturday. He will arrive in Byu after graduated from Stanford in two and a half years with a diploma in Computer Science. He will register for a graduated program at Byu, he said. Tiger is expected to make an immediate contribution to a broad recipient. He caught 46 balls for two seasons in Stanford for 476 Yards and two touchdowns. He has been eligible for two more years. Bear and Tiger are the second and third brothers who play Groot College Football in their families. Their older brother, Hank Bachmeier, played Quarterback in Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest, where his university career ended last year. There is another Bachmeierbroer about it: Buck Bachmeier will be a first -year student in high school in the fall.

