



Tucson, that. The no. 21 Harvard Herentennisteam saw the season ending on Saturday afternoon and dropped 4-0 to no. 10 Arizona in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Despite the final score, the Crimson fought hard in a match that was close to disputed. “I am so proud of this team and our season,” said Andrew Rueb '95 The head coach of Scott Mead '77 for Harvard Heren Tennis. “Big shoutout for our graduating seniors, Danny and David. They were just sensational all year round, on and next to the field.” Harvard was the first in Doubles to hit the top court, where senior duo Daniel Milavsky And David Lins delivered a commander 6-2 victory over the number 45 of Arizona-arranged pair of Colton Smith and Iñaki Cabrera-Bello. “Their record in Doubles, 18-2, must be one of the best dual-match records with one season in Harvard's tennis history,” said Rueb. “What an achievement. And Danny in Singles was incredible and our leader was the entire season.” Despite the strong start, Arizona reacted by getting the double point with victories over courts two and three. In Singles, Arizona expanded his lead with a victory over Court Six, while Casper Christensen (Arizona) defeated Mitchell Lee In straight sets. At the court, no. 34 Daniel Milavsky Moisted against no. 5 Colton Smith, pushed points but eventually dropped 6-3, 6-3. On the field two, no. 90 Benjamin Privé A strong start by taking the first set against Jay Friend no. 6, but the Wildcat came to the last two sets and sealed the game for Arizona. Despite the sweep, the Carmouran Rood fought to the end as Rohan Murali ” Valdemar Pape And Melchior Delloye All forced a third set on their respective courts. “We learned a lot from the competition today,” Rueb added. “Arizona was a few points better. For a reason #10 in the country. Congratulations to them and their team. We learned a lot from the game today and our return players will come back stronger from the experience next season.” Result Harvard 0, Arizona 4

Double No. 58 Daniel Milavsky / David Lins (Harvard) Def. When. 45 Colton Smith/Iñaki Cabrera-Bello (Arizona) -6-2 Jay Friend/Eric Padgham (Arizona) def. Benjamin Privé /Period (Harvard) – 7-5 Casper Christensen/Filip Gustafsson (Arizona) def. Melchior Delloye / Valdemar Pape (Harvard)- 6-3 Order of finish: 1, 3, 2 Singles No. 5 Colton Smith (Arizona) def. No. 34 Daniel Milavsky (Harvard) -6-3, 6-3 No. 6 Jay Friend (Arizona) def. No. 90 Benjamin Privé (Harvard) -3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Rohan Murali (Harvard) vs Zoran Ludoski (Arizona) -6-4, 2-6, 3-3 DNF Valdemar Pape (Harvard) vs Filip Gustafsson (Arizona) -1-6, 7-5, 2-4 DNF Melchior Delloye (Harvard) vs Alexander Rozin (Arizona) -3-6, 6-4, 4-3 DNF Casper Christensen (Arizona) def. Mitchell Lee (Harvard) -6-0, 6-3 Order of finish: 6, 1, 2

