Canada Routs Sweden to beat gold in U18 Men's World Hockey Championship





Brady Martin scored twice, just like Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 shots and Canada hit Sweden 7-0 in the Gold-Medal Game Under-18 World Men's Hockey Championship on Saturday in Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Xavier Villeneuve, Jackson Smith, Ethan Czata, Braeden Cootes and Jack Nesbitt also scored for Canada, which led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 on the way to the third. Ben Kindel walked in with a few assists. Fourteen players registered at least one point for the champions. The victory gave Canada consecutive gold medals at the championship under 18 for the first time. And Ivankovic, who played this season for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, went 144 minutes and 53 seconds without allowing a goal in Texas. He ended with back-to-back shutouts. Sweden, which came out of an emotional 4-3 semi-final victory in the United States on Friday, did not seem to be much left in the tank for the aggressive Canadians, who watched Slovakia 4-0 in the other semi-final on Friday. What a great feeling, said the Canadian head coach Cory Stillman. (It has been a) long season for these guys and you always want to end the season with a championship with your club team. If that doesn't work out, you can represent your country and that is pretty special. “We got better as the tournament continued. Tonight was the best game we played and we came from winners. Jackson Smith, who played for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League last season, was very happy to win the gold medal. This was one of the nearest teams I've ever had, Smith said. We came together quickly, didn't have much time to get to know each other, but that didn't matter. It turned out that we played tonight, we are really a team. This is an incredible feeling. “There is nothing better than winning gold for Canada, and to do it twice (2024 Hlinka-Gretzky) is extra special. Hopefully this is just the start for me and these guys. Ivankovic and Martin were appointed as the All-Star team tournament, a prize voted by the IIHF and Tournament Directorate. Ivankovic was also named best goalkeeper of the tournament. United States 4 Slovakia 3 (OT) Ben Kevan's goal at 5:37 of the overtime increased the United States to a 4-3 victory over Slovakia in Saturday's bronze medal match. Jan Chovan van Slovakia scored with 6:47 in the third period to force the extra session. Blake Fiddler, Jacob Kvasnicka and Cole McKinney also scored for the Americans, who led 1-0 after the first period, but 2-1 on their way to the third. Michal SVRCEK scored twice for the Slovakians, who surpassed 33-26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsnet.ca/juniors/article/canada-routs-sweden-to-strike-gold-in-u18-mens-world-hockey-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos