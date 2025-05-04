



Kwaras Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Cross Rivers Hope that Udoaka emerged as champions on the 5th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, held in the historic city of Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State. With the defending champion who left in the quarterfinals, Abdulfatai had a smooth ride to the final, where he enchanted gigantic murderer Matthew Fabunmi with a 4-0 win (12-10, 11-4, 11-7, 11-7) to cancel the title of the men. In the final of the ladies singles, Udoaka dominated the meeting and veteran Halima Hussain van Oyo defeated 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7) to be crowned the new champion. In the U-15 categories triumphed Ipheoluwa Ajasa van Lagos about Deborah Faleye of Edo 3-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7) to win the title of the girls, while wonderful Joseph van Kogi Umar Ayoola van Osun 3-8) was won (11-2, 11-2. Tournament referee John Peter described this year event as unique, blending table tennis with entertainment, because participants enjoyed different artists from different artists every day. The 5th edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Table Tennis Festival was a combination of play and pleasure. The standard of playing continued to rise from stage to stage and culminated in the expulsion of the defending champion in both the men's and ladies' snacks in the quarter -finals stage. New champions came to the fore in most of the 15 events, and a new dimension was added to the organization, in which university students volunteer and assisted in all areas, Mr Peter said.

The grand finale of the five -day tournament was honored by the governor of the state of Osun, Senator Breathola Adeleke, accompanied by the chairman of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, and the royal father of Otan Ayegbaju, Hrm Ba Adesola Ojo.



The N11.5m prize money was punished by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association. Also read:Tennis table: Nigerias Quadri Aruna Reclaims Africa No. 1 ranking The event attracted players from different states, including LagosOgun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Taraba, Delta, Edo, Kamfara, Niger, Zamfara and Osun. Clubs such as Aruna Sports Club, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria police were also shown on the National Ranking Championships.

