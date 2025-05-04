





Cathaariann Hayne / KLC photos Cal senior Carl Emil Overbeck won a three -nursing UCLA in what turned out to be his last game at Hellman.

Berkeley The 11th ranking/sown California Heren Tenniste Team ended a remarkable season with a NCAA Championship Second-Round Loss for No. 16 UCLA on Saturday in the Hellman tennis complex. The Golden Bears fell on the Bruins 4-2. The Bears concluded 2024-25 with a 19-5 record. UCLA (18-8) will continue to the NCAA Super Regionals next week. Cal won the double point after a close fight to take a 1-0 lead. First, the 35th rank of the bears Theo Dean And Carl Emil Overbeck Wrong Alexander Hoogmartens and Giacomo Ravelli 6-3 in the court. Cal's senior duo van van Alex Chang And Derrick Chen 6-3 lost two to Spencer Johnson and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi on the court to leave the court three to arrange the double point. Playing in only their second game as a tandem with the first game that takes place in the NCAA First round victory over BOISE State on Friday senior Mikey Wright and second -year -old Timofey Stepanov Returned from a 4-2 deficit to beat UCLA's Gianluca Ballotta and Emon from Lower Sels 6-4 and give the bears the point. In Singles, Cal suffered two straight losses to fall behind with 2-1. A back and forth affair at the court three where the 60th Range Dean was confronted with Kaylan Bigun, produced a narrow 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss for the Cal-graduated student who left the bears 3-1. In the court, a 17th ranking order Overbeck had its own fight against the 20th rank Rudy Quan. The senior lost the first set of De Bruin 7-5 and then walked 5-3 in the second set. But the DANE that was the fourth seed in the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall gathered to win the second set 7-5 and then concluded the match in the third set to prevail 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 and make the general score 3-2. That left two three-setters, also in the court two, where Chang ranged 110th ranked in 76th of Loben Sels, and on the field four, where Stepanov took it on Hoogmartens. Cal had to take both games while UCLA needed one to win the game. Chang fought for a 5-5 draw in his third set, but the court-four match ended in a 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-3 loss for Stepanov to close the year of CAL. The loss gave Cal a split in the season series with UCLA, which lost during the regular season to the Bears 4-2 in Los Angeles. “We lost a good opponent,” we said Kris Fifth Cal's Peter Wright director of Herentennis. “But I thought we were going in it, we were a better team, and we defeated them the last time. We had a lead. We won the double point. But in singles I thought too many courts that we left hanging around. We could not close the lid on them. We had a few lanes near a small lanes. That was COOT for him in the last. “But they are clearly a good team. Congratulations to them. Unfortunately, the season comes for us. It is a great group of guys I love. I wish we could fight again, but it was not meant. This is how this sports, unfortunately. Great season, with a little disappointing end. But we will be back next year.” Post posted Follow them on X (for further coverage of the bears (follow them on x (@Callennennis), Instagram (@Callennennis) and Facebook (@Callennennis).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2025/5/3/mens-tennis-no-11-cal-ends-year-in-ncaa-second-round-loss-to-ucla.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos