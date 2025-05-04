Sports
Sewickley Herald Notebook: Sewickley Heights Hockey Player Part of Championship Team
By means of:
Sunday 4 May 2025 | 11:01 am
The hockey team of South Pittsburgh Rebellion 2010 recently won the 14h -Tier 2 Midam Championship 2025 in the refrigerated castle.
One of the players in the team was Royce Wiegand, a resident of Sewickley Heights.
Wiegand and his teammates went on to the 2 pm Tier 2 USA Hockey National Championships held on 2-6 April in Kalamazoo, Mich.
“I find it amazing that we can come together as a team to win Midams after everything that happened this year with injuries and such,” Wiegand said. “It is also great that we could get the chance to compete in nationals, and I think we are very blessed to share this opportunity.”
Especially a defender, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Wiegand was also an assistant captain of the Quaker Valley Middle School Hockey team in 2024-25.
The defensive corps in the high school team included Wiegand, Henry Coyle, Lucas Best, Grant Shanafelt and Max Snider.
“We didn't really have D partners because of people who change position and injuries,” said Wiegand, who added that his stepfather had a major influence in his hockey career.
“I started playing hockey when I was a child,” he said, “and I started because my stepfather showed me hockey games and I really liked the sport.”
Focus on flag football
Did you know that Ty Gilliard, assistant head coach at the Quaker Valley Girls Flag Football Team, was a four-year-old starter as safety at PITT during the coaching official period of Walt Harris?
“I have known Ty for almost 20 years and we have played together for almost a decade,” said Guiseppe Rosselli, head coach of QV's flag football team. “It is a bonus that we can continue to work and compete together.
“I played football in high school and played a competitive flag with different teams in the whole state for almost 20 years. I stopped playing about 10 years ago but paid attention to the sport while it continued to grow.”
Flag football for high schoolgirls is an official sport in Pennsylvania, thanks to the joint efforts of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Piaa.
“The first-year experience presented by De Steelers has been a rewarding experience for our student athletes and coaches,” said Mike Mastrianni, Athletic Director of QV.
It has been a real learning experience for all girls in QV's first -year team.
“Some of our girls have never played a team sport for this,” said Rosselli. “Ava Savage (WR/LB), for example, her athletic career was rooted in cross -country skiing. She plays with an aggression that would suggest a career in contact sports.”
On the way to States
Will Meagher and Matthew Henry from Quaker Valley defeated Indiana's Gabe Nettleton and Michael Dubetsky, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the WPial class 2A Consolation Match on April 23 to earn a berth in the Piaa Doubels Tourble Tournament.
Prior to the consolation round, the QV pair defeated Tandems from Montour and North Catholic and then lost to Jonah Jasek to South Park and Steven Duizing in the semi -final.
Jasek and Duing, the top seed of the tournament, conquered the WPIAL Doubles championship.
Hang 10
The magical song was 10 on April 28 for the baseball teams of Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy, because both scored 10 points while cruising to Easy Section wins.
The Quakers emptied STO-ROX, 10-0, in section 1-3a and were fueled offensively by Michael Semonik and Nolan Wagoner. Holden Kirkham was the winning pitcher.
The Panthers defeated Clairton 10-3 in section 3-A when David Young and Charlie Scally each drove in two points while winning pitcher Austin Fritz Zeven switched in five innings.
Hull Powers Eden
Brady Hull went 4 for 4 with a few Doubles and six RBIs to Leiden class A no. 2 Eden in Leiden to a 13-3 victory against Quaker Valley in a baseball match of the non-section.
Brett Feldman was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Noah Empswiler won the Warriors. Oscar Roig rode in a run for QV.
Tags: Eden Christian, Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy
|
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/sewickley-herald-notebook-sewickley-heights-hockey-player-part-of-championship-team/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The shallow M5.4 earthquake, a series of subsequent tremors struck the border area in Texas – New Mexico
- President Erdogan reaffirms the support of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, a two -state solution
- His time of crisis for the reset of Brexit – Politico
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples
- New champions awarded at National Table Tennis Festival
- John Curtice: It may reveal the degree of victory of reform
- Erdogan calls for discussions between “two states” in Cyprus
- Sidney Crosby added to the schedule of Canada for Hockey World Championship