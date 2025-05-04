By means of:





Christopher Horner | Triblive Brady Hull van Eden Christian celebrates his three-run Double against Quaker Valley on April 25.



The hockey team of South Pittsburgh Rebellion 2010 recently won the 14h -Tier 2 Midam Championship 2025 in the refrigerated castle.

One of the players in the team was Royce Wiegand, a resident of Sewickley Heights.

Wiegand and his teammates went on to the 2 pm Tier 2 USA Hockey National Championships held on 2-6 April in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“I find it amazing that we can come together as a team to win Midams after everything that happened this year with injuries and such,” Wiegand said. “It is also great that we could get the chance to compete in nationals, and I think we are very blessed to share this opportunity.”

Especially a defender, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Wiegand was also an assistant captain of the Quaker Valley Middle School Hockey team in 2024-25.

The defensive corps in the high school team included Wiegand, Henry Coyle, Lucas Best, Grant Shanafelt and Max Snider.

“We didn't really have D partners because of people who change position and injuries,” said Wiegand, who added that his stepfather had a major influence in his hockey career.

“I started playing hockey when I was a child,” he said, “and I started because my stepfather showed me hockey games and I really liked the sport.”

Focus on flag football

Did you know that Ty Gilliard, assistant head coach at the Quaker Valley Girls Flag Football Team, was a four-year-old starter as safety at PITT during the coaching official period of Walt Harris?

“I have known Ty for almost 20 years and we have played together for almost a decade,” said Guiseppe Rosselli, head coach of QV's flag football team. “It is a bonus that we can continue to work and compete together.

“I played football in high school and played a competitive flag with different teams in the whole state for almost 20 years. I stopped playing about 10 years ago but paid attention to the sport while it continued to grow.”

Flag football for high schoolgirls is an official sport in Pennsylvania, thanks to the joint efforts of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Piaa.

“The first-year experience presented by De Steelers has been a rewarding experience for our student athletes and coaches,” said Mike Mastrianni, Athletic Director of QV.

It has been a real learning experience for all girls in QV's first -year team.

“Some of our girls have never played a team sport for this,” said Rosselli. “Ava Savage (WR/LB), for example, her athletic career was rooted in cross -country skiing. She plays with an aggression that would suggest a career in contact sports.”

On the way to States

Will Meagher and Matthew Henry from Quaker Valley defeated Indiana's Gabe Nettleton and Michael Dubetsky, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the WPial class 2A Consolation Match on April 23 to earn a berth in the Piaa Doubels Tourble Tournament.

Prior to the consolation round, the QV pair defeated Tandems from Montour and North Catholic and then lost to Jonah Jasek to South Park and Steven Duizing in the semi -final.

Jasek and Duing, the top seed of the tournament, conquered the WPIAL Doubles championship.

Hang 10

The magical song was 10 on April 28 for the baseball teams of Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy, because both scored 10 points while cruising to Easy Section wins.

The Quakers emptied STO-ROX, 10-0, in section 1-3a and were fueled offensively by Michael Semonik and Nolan Wagoner. Holden Kirkham was the winning pitcher.

The Panthers defeated Clairton 10-3 in section 3-A when David Young and Charlie Scally each drove in two points while winning pitcher Austin Fritz Zeven switched in five innings.

Hull Powers Eden

Brady Hull went 4 for 4 with a few Doubles and six RBIs to Leiden class A no. 2 Eden in Leiden to a 13-3 victory against Quaker Valley in a baseball match of the non-section.

Brett Feldman was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Noah Empswiler won the Warriors. Oscar Roig rode in a run for QV.

