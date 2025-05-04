Former India -opener says that Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not wired for test cricket because he cannot defend





Rajasthan Royals' Boy Wonder Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest IPL -Centurion last week, was cheap in successive competitions. Ajinkya Rahane took a brilliant catch when the 14-year-old was fired for 4 out of 2 balls while trying an attraction against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Since the club of a century of 35 balls against Gujarat Titans on April 28, the boy from Bihar has trouble scoring big. He was fired on May 1 for a second duck by the Deepak Chahar of Mumbai Indians, again after an accident. In both fired, Suryavanshi tried to grow up and wanted to hit the ball as hard as possible. The explosive batting of Suryavanshi recently opened the debate about whether he was ready to play for India. Although most experts have noticed that he could be an asset to the Indian team in T20s in the future, at least one former international believes that Suryavanshi is not an all-format player. Former test cricket player Abhinav Mukund discussed the unorthodox batting of Suryavanshi during the ESPN Cricinfo Time Outshow. Mukund, a left opener himself, thinks that the technology of Suryavanshi has been made to measure for T20 cricket and may not be effective in tests. According to Mukund, Suryavanshi does not have the traditional 'V -Grip' and has a “very dominant bottom hand”. “The way he (Suryavanshi) responds to a ball, he first has a down swing and then the (bat) goes up. The ball has already landed and it is almost like a lever-pulley movement, where he just goes.” The 'V -Grip' is formed with the help of the thumb and forefinger, directed to the upper edge of the bat. Such a grip can have more control over shots. But because Suryavanshi uses a grip that is suitable for hard hits, Mukund does not think that the teenager can play defensive cricket for the time being. “So there is no way in which he can defend a ball. These guys (including priyansh Arya) are not wired to defend. They go up (shows bat swing) and smack the living daylight from a cricket ball. This is not what we have learned when we are young,” said Mukund. The Royals insured the services of Suryavanshi at the IPL auction for an impressive sum of RS 1.1 Crore. He received his break after an injury to Captain Sanju Samson. In the meantime, despite the failure of Suryavanshi with the bat on Sunday, RR came very close to chasing KKR's 206/4. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag scored a 45-ball 95, but the RR-Inings ended on 205/8, a 1-run defeat.

