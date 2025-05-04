Sports
What is the biggest reason to be optimistic about Nebraska Football in 2025?
During this week's coffee show on Saturday morning, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson worked out the level question at Josh's radio show, unsporting behavior.
People are optimistic. Why? How much is it about the changes in multiple coordinator spots? And why can Jack no longer seem to find these people in his life?
Below is a slightly processed transcript of their conversation.
Grille: Optimism is much higher for this coming year for years!
Josh: Correct. Then since we started doing this poll question.
Grille: It is the highest that it has ever been on both statistics. And so I bring my question back: what are people enthusiastic and optimistic about? Next to the schedule.
Josh: People love the schedule. [subscriber] Scott says that Holgo makes the attack more and possibly the defense falls back. Wouldn't the HOLGORSEN answer be?
Grille: I think that's the best answer I have heard so far.
Josh: I think it would be holgors. That's the fast, right? Find the reasons why Nebraska can overcome for the first time in a decade for the first time. So what is the answer? Is the first answer Holgorsen?
Grille: Holgorsen and Dylan is who we thought was Dylan.
Josh: Yes. I mean, it really starts there a bit.
Grille: I think it is still a bit of trust in Dylan. I think if I had to be honest about where I think it comes from, I think that's probably. People did not give that up and they do believe that some things that happened to him last year, Flukey and injuries and attacking coordinator were related.
So I think the answer to my question I ask, I'm not sure, but I think you're right. A combination of Holgorsen and Dylan Raiola.
Josh: And where would you go?
Grille: Probably Ekeler?
Josh: I was going to say the improvement of special teams.
Grille: But it was high immediately after the season. Ekeler was not there then.
Josh: Yes. But I know that many people had the confidence that Foley would not do anything with special teams [in 2025].
Grille: But otherwise, I just don't know where there is a foot of positivity for people. And I am more positive than most of the defense. Like, if you asked me, it would be more about the defense than almost everything; The experience of the defense. However, I do not feel that there are many other people who feel that way.
Josh: I think you're there in the minority. [subscriber] Dilo says, how good should Holgo be for Nebraska to win nine? Okay, I'm going to do the thing that I know it annoys people, but I'm going to use it promptly for an exercise. So last year they blow the Illinois game, right? For various reasons; Special teams included, including offensive game groups in my opinion. So they lose that game.
Grille: And defense.
Josh: Yes. And certainly defense. At the end of the season we know about the Iowa competition., Ohio State is not so much about the OC. It was just, you know, they didn't have the horses and they couldn't overcome.
Grille: UCLA.
Josh: UCLA! The reason to buy in Holgorsen is that they blown some of these games last year and that many of us think that Satterfield was terrible. Having this OC will be able to improve things enough to retrieve the Iowa victory that they could pick up the Illinois victory earlier in the season. That's what you're on banking. It's like how much better he should be? Don't know. Not much, I don't think generally.
Grille: If you take two wins, you get there, you know?
Josh: Precisely. Yes.
Grille: It's just fascinating. And look, I understand; Your poll is not scientific. There may be problems with it, but nevertheless we somehow have these two simultaneous things happen where it feels like this fan base is so sick in positivity that they just don't want to hear it until they see it. Yet they are also more optimistic than they have ever been in their lives.
Josh: How much of this jacket is just the rough optimism of Husker Fandom and you and I don't really talk to these people? To the great annoyance! You wish you could talk to these people.
Grille: Yes, where are these people? I don't know like where is that person? Do we have that? Well, you know what? That is the whole Ken -thing is that he pushes back a little against me and he said that I was or that we were wrong about our assessment that people were a bit negative and these poll results would suggest that he was right.
Josh: We just never hear from these people!
Grille: Who are they?
Josh: I just wonder if you know.
View the entire clip below!
Do you want access to the entire episode? Become a paid subscriber from the i-80 club for access to bonus episodes, newsletters and so much more from Jack, Josh and Volleyball State! Do this today at Patreon.com/i80club.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/whats-the-biggest-reason-to-be-optimistic-about-nebraska-football-in-2025-cornhuskers-big-ten
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The shallow M5.4 earthquake, a series of subsequent tremors struck the border area in Texas – New Mexico
- President Erdogan reaffirms the support of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus, a two -state solution
- His time of crisis for the reset of Brexit – Politico
- Samsung fights tax demand of $ 520 million in India, indicates the practice of appeal
- Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football
- Semaglutide removes liver inflammation and reduces fibrosis in mash patients, test show
- India Ipl Cricket | | The Daily News
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples
- New champions awarded at National Table Tennis Festival
- John Curtice: It may reveal the degree of victory of reform
- Erdogan calls for discussions between “two states” in Cyprus
- Sidney Crosby added to the schedule of Canada for Hockey World Championship