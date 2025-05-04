



Saint Peter, Minn. Kaya de Bruijn Again, the competition for no. 21 lady tennis over Carleton, this time a narrow 4-3 decision, wins the winning of two and three at number 2 singles to earn the Gusties their ninth Miac Playoff title and an offer on the National Tournament, which starts next weekend. The windfalls (26-7, 10-0 Miac) won the double point thanks to the victories over NRS. 2 and 3, and two of their three singles victories in three sets (Nos. 2 and 4) claimed. Only two singles competitions were determined by two sets. Molly Austin (Jr., Arden Hills, Minn.) And Lanie Davis (Fy., St. Louis, Mo.) drove to the first victory of the day and claimed a 6-1 win over number 2 Doubles. Allison Szalay (Jr., des Moines, Iowa) and She from young (SO., Iowa City, Iowa) achieved the point with a 6-3 victory over number 3. Karina Elvestrom (Fy., Minnetonka, Minn.) Andde Bruijn (Jr., Maasland, Netherlands) Trailed the No. 1 duo from Carleton 4-3 When Doubles Play was Halted. Austin and Carleton's no. 6 Piper Brown were the only two who won their singles victory in two sets on Saturday. Austin collected a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over number 3, while Brown defeated Brooke Haddorff (Sr., Burnsville, Minn.) 7-5, 6-0 in the six place. Elvestrom, Davis, Duck Noor Omar (Fy., Fridley, Minn.) Each won their first singles set, but fell in the second to increase the intensity of the game. First-year Elvestrom claimed a 6-1 victory over Carleton's Amelia Aspaw, arranged no. 16 in the region, in Set One, but dropped the second 6-3. Davis won 6-4 at number 4 to open her singles game, fall through an identical score in set Two. At no. 5, Omar won 6-2 in set one but fell 2-6 in set two to determine the stage for another three set match. De Bruijn was the only ray to overcame a shortage and dropped her first singles with 6-4 before she brought back the favor 6-3. Carleton won two of the four set three, because Elvestrom fell 6-2 and Omar 6-4. Davis fixed the 3-3 score for the windfalls to determine the scene for De Bruijn's Klinkpunt. The junior, who helped the team to earn the regular seasonal title with a victory over number 2 against Carleton (15-4, 9-1 Miac) in the Superbreaker on April 19, started rising 5-2 in the third set before the title for her team on Home Court was conquered. “It was a great day of tennis, both teams fought so hard,” said head coach Jon Carlson '88 After his 59th total MIAC title. “The women were really performed today. It was a whole team effort. I am so excited for them that they have worked so hard this year and to let it end up in the Playoff championship, it is a fairly special feeling and extremely good deserved. “Carleton has put a huge fight today, and they are also a very incredible team, but it felt great to get to the top and I look forward to the season that continues in the national tournament.” The championship is the MIAC-advancing ninth for the gusts of wind and only since 2018. The team continues to the NCAA tournament, which starts next weekend, with their opponent and playing field decided on Monday 5 May at 11 am CST on NCAA.com. Read the full article

