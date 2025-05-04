Injured in the Russian War, Ukrainian veterinarians come together as athletes in Canada

Serhii Hordiievych

(Vancouver, British Columbia) Oleksii Tiunin, an Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in the war in Russian, has become known in his adopted Canadian house as an unbeaten sportsman.

He was the leader of this year's Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games, including the largest Ukrainian delegation ever in February in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

If someone had told me about such an event like these games during my rehabilitation, I would not have believed that it was possible in the beginning, Tiunin said, 37.

The veteran of the 3rd separate attack brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine, which forms the most brutal battles with the Russian intruders, was seriously injured in August 2023 by the enemy gunfire near Andriivka, the Donetsk region.

Because of a delayed evacuation, he said, he lost his leg. He works today as a TV presenter.

But here, in British Columbia, this veteran from the Kharkiv region is already known as a man with a strong spirit.

Earlier this year a team of 35 injured Ukrainian soldiers won 30 medals and finished in fourth place in total medal counting behind the USS 53, the United Kingdom 38 and Australia 36. The 12 Golden, 11 Silver and Seven Bronze Medailles marked the second best result of the Invictus Games.

We came here to have fun and show the power of Ukrainian people, get some medals, meet new people, to chat, enjoy sightseeing and relax, Tiunin ABC News said after the closing ceremony.

Because of his observations, the attitude towards the Ukrainian team was special: each of us got much more out of this trip than we expected that we only had good and positive emotions here.

Tiunin describes the attitude towards the Ukrainian team as a combination of attention and respect, which clearly closed the bond with the war in Ukraine, which started more than three years ago with the Russian full-scaling invasion.

I think people understand that there is currently a brutal war in our country, and if we take other participants in the competitions into account, none of them were involved in a war that we, Ukrainians, are the veteran.

According to Tiunin, the Ukrainian team was not only heavily supported by the representatives of the Diaspora, but also by Canadians in the streets of Vancouver.

At the end of 2024, the economist estimated that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers were injured and could not return to the front line.

One of the injured is Serhii Hordiievych, 38, the gold medal winner in Alpine Skiing this year in Whistler.

A veteran of the armed forces of Ukraine from the Volyn region in western Ukraine, he worked as a physical education teacher at a local lecture and then as a repairman in France before he came to the army.

In May 2022, Hordiievych was injured during his battalion against offensive near the village of Vesele in the Kharkiv region.

I fell on my back and felt that my legs were getting stiff, I only managed to look around to check if there was an enemy somewhere and then called my comrades for help, he remembers.

According to Hordiievychs -memories, he was full of confidence from the very first seconds that he would survive: I closed my eyes and fainted with a smile on my face, in pure and sincere confidence that everything will be fine.

He ran out a spinal cord glazing and despite the long rehabilitation process, Hordiievych is still unable to run a pretty disaster for a young man with great passion for sport.

Before I came to the army, I always always played three or even five times a week and I accepted a proposal to compete, the veteran said.

But the Invictus Games 2025 in Whistler were his very first real competition or big games ever. Hordiievych said he was inspired by his friend and Invictus Games 2022 Ukrainian team member, Serhii Kalytiuk. Despite a similar injury, Kalytiuk continues to excel in sport.

Now he practices archery, table tennis and even works as a coach of the National Para-Tennis team.

In the beginning I had no idea how I should live from now on, Hordiievych said. But my comrade visited me in the hospital and helped me a lot, although his injury was much worse compared to mine, he gave a personal example, which shows that it is possible to overcome it.

Kalytiuk showed Hordiievych how he could manage a car at that time, something unthinkable for people with traumas like theirs: I started myself again to renew my will for life, Hordiievych said.

And that is probably the reason why his very first trip to the American continent brought him and Ukraine a gold medal on Alpine Skiing, although he was not even proposed to participate in these games.

It was Hordiievych's woman, Tetiana, who literally forced him to become a member of the national team. According to him, she said: let me register, we go to the national try -outs and check whether it suits you or not and then you will decide for yourself if it is worth it.

So she registered Hordiievych and wrote him a motivating letter, which he read in front of the camera, and sent it without any solid faith that he would be added to the team schedule. In success.

But Hordiievych was invited to the try -outs in Kiev: it was a special atmosphere there, I felt that I was among my people, as if I heard here, the atmosphere was very relaxing and I liked it, he says.

And the results were announced on Hordiievych's birthday. On that day I received many phone calls with greetings. I was Non -Stop and thanked everyone who was wondering, how they knew it was my birthday, because I removed my birthday information from my social media profiles everywhere, he remembered.

At one point, when Hordiievych heard the next one, my congratulations! From the archery coach, whom he didn't know well, he asked her: Mrs. Lesia, how do you know it's my birthday? And the answer was: I don't know anything about your birthday, you are in the national team!

That was how I became a member of the team, says Hordiievych with a smile on his face.

Just before the competitions, practicing for six days in Bukovel, a ski area in the Ukrainian Carpathians, Hordiievych faced a great challenge to learn how to ski.

The first two days I was unable to make a simple turn or even to balance myself, but thanks to my coaches and other joint efforts, we managed to overcome myself and we did it, he said.

New sports discipline helped Hordiievych to feel the same positive emotions he used to feel when he ski before the war, and that was probably the turning point that the champion made in Whistler.

According to Hordiievych it was an unforgettable moment when he arrived at the finish and his coach, who leaned over the net, shouted: Serhii, you are the winner!

In the beginning I thought that the coach just encouraged and supported me, because I delayed a bit in the third turn, which lost speed and was almost certain that others will have much better results, says Hordiievych.

But then his coach repeated: you beat them all with three seconds. And it was such an incredible sense of Hordiievych as soon as he understood that he is the champion.

In addition to this moment of glory and fame, Hordiievych said, he will always remember Canadian Rockies: it was unreal panoramic image when my coaches and the instructor brought me here in BC to the peak over 2000 meters high.

Another memorable moment for Hordiievych was his meeting with Prince Harry. As he remembers, he sat on the last day of the games in my area with a child of my comrade on his knees, and so I get this memorable image.

Now, after the matches, Hordiievych said he intends to continue Alpine Skiing, and he also started playing table tennis.

Although his spinal cord slutel is a complicated trauma and needs a very advanced treatment and long adjustment, he still hopes for full recovery.

I am convinced that one day I will walk again, because I first have to dance with my daughter at her graduation party and then at her wedding, he said.

It seems that the entire Invictus Games Ukrainian national team consists of people with a strong faith and unbreakable will.

A person with disabilities because of war. A person with unlimited possibilities! Learning to live with a prosthesis! That is how Tiunin describes himself on his Instagram profile.

And so he tries to help other wounded veterans to deal with their traumas.

Tiunin clearly understands that not everyone will be able to immediately accept new life and be ready to compete with other veterans at the next Invictus games.

As the captain of the national team and the veteran, he said, there should not even be any chance of surrender.

You don't have to get into despair, you just have to survive this difficult stage of treatment, do not survive, give up, believe in yourself, train and strive for greater heights, he said.

Copyright 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.