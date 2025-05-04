



Glamorgan women have announced a team of 14 members for the Knock-Out Vitality T20 Women's County Cup match against Gloucestershire in Newport on Monday 4 May. After winning their Metro Bank One Day Cup match against Gloucestershire in Bristol with a large margin of 227 points, the two teams collide again in the inaugural Vitality T20's County Cup match in Newport Cricket Club on Monday afternoon. The competition starts at 2:30 a.m. on a holiday Monday, and access is free for everyone. The team will take a lot of confidence from the victory against the same opposition in the Unique Stadium chair, where Beth Gammon hit a ton and the Bowlers made light work of the Batting of Gloucestershire. Rachel Priest and Lauren Parfitt will hope that the excellent start of the 50-over format on Monday reflects on the T20 match, while winners will continue to the next round, while losers completely leave the competition. Mariam Sahabdeen and Rose Evans come to the MatchDay team for the first time, while Emily Burke joins the club. Team for the game against Gloucestershire in Spytty Park: 1. Daisy Jeanes

2. Lauren Parsitation (C)

3. Beth Gammon

4. Charlotte Scarborough

5. Bea Ellis

6. Emily Burke

7. Gemma Porter

8. Eve Jackson

9. Georgia Parfitt (World Cup)

10. Sara Phillips

11. Katy Cobb

12. Rose Evans

13. Mariam Sahabdeen

14. Poppy Walker Live stream There will be no live stream of the competition, but fans G = can get live update about Glorgan's X, Threads and Bluesky accounts.

