Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne undertakes for the 2026 class of Notre Dame Football





Javian Osborne Wanted to work in March for his first visit to Notre Dame. The Rivals100 who ran back followed his father's guidance and made no statements about the visit. But patience never changed the way Osborne found over the Irish. That is why Osborne was ready on Saturday to announce his dedication to the recruitment class of Notre Dames. It was pretty easy for me, Osborne said Within ND Sports. When I stepped on the campus, I felt a different feeling. I felt a feeling that I never got anywhere else. I went to a lot of trips, but when I went to South Bend and walked on campus, it was just a different feeling I have never had before. It was past the football area. The school environment, the lifestyle of the campus, it just fits me as a person. Subscribe to Within ND Sports To stay up to date with Notre Dame Athletics

Osborne chose the Notre Dame above colleague finalist Michigan. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound Junior on Forney (Texas) High also considered Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Oregon during his recruitment. But in April, Osborne decided to limit his focus on the Irish and Wolverines with a dedication date of 3 May in mind. Osborne's father previously suggested that he was waiting to make a decision until after taking official visits. Instead, Osborne Notre Dame and Michigan visited their respective Spring Games to complete his recruitment. That second visit, it was just like a icing on top, Osborne said about his visit for Notre Ladies Blue-Gold Game. I already knew the campus. The first visit she explained the red carpet. They explained everything and showed everything. Although the Blauw-Gouden game fades in the fall compared to a home game, the Osborne still gave a feeling of how fans of Notre Dame embrace the football program. The fans love Notre Dame, Osborne said. They breathe into the Notre Dame football. They are big fans of it. I think that's great about the community, the city and culture. Notre Ladies Coaches also became great fans of Osborne. He was a productive that ran back to Forney High since his first -year season when he hurried 138 times for 908 Yards and eight touchdowns. He reached 2,231 Yards and 39 touchdowns on 290 in his second season. He hurried 188 times for 1,227 Yards and 22 touchdowns last fall. He also added 28 receptions for 386 Yards and five touchdowns during his career. Rivals rank Osborne as number 3 that runs back and no. 89 General in the 2026 class. He is the 12th -arranged prospect in Texas in his recruitment class. Last spring, Osborne completed a 100-meter dashboard in 11.05 seconds. He is one of our favorite backs in this 2026 cycle, largely because he presents a three-down versatile skills, Rivals National Recruitment Analyst said Sam Spiegelman. To start with, he runs extremely low to the ground. He is extremely difficult to run in contact. He has an elite contact balance to expand and work. He has proven speed and escape speed to distance themselves on a certain game and make it a home run. But we really like its toughness on a run-to-run base, his ability to consistently make a heavy Yardage between the tackles and also that aforementioned speed to break away on certain plays and also influence the passing game. Osborne became the first declining commitment in the Notre Ladies 2026 class, which now comprises and is 14 obligations Ranked by rivals as the second best in the country Behind only USC and are 26 obligations. That also made Osborne the first to go back to Notre Dame since the arrival of New Running Backs Coach Jajuan Sider In February. Sider, who spent the last seven seasons in Penn State, offered Osborne in December, which was Osbornes 40th Scholarship offer. Osborne was curious why it took so long to get an offer from the Nittany Lions, but it was not long before Osborne started to develop a relationship with Sider while he was recruited for Notre Dame. The two met for the first time when Osborne made his first visit to Notre Dame. It's bigger than ball, Osborne said. One thing he told me when I got to see him personally was that as a person he will never fail as a coach. That goes a long way, because at the end of the day we know that this is also business. But if something happened, would you still look the same? Would you still take care of me as a father figure? That is what he presents himself as. He is a good mentor. He is a great guy, easy to talk to. He also knows how to coach. He is unique. Participate in the conversation The Insider Lounge Notice board

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://notredame.rivals.com/news/rivals100-rb-javian-osborne-commits-to-notre-dame-football-s-2026-class The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos