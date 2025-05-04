Sports
Casper Ruud Outlasts Jack Draper, claims Title in Madrid | ATP Tour
Madrid
Ruud Outlasts Draper, says Maiden Masters 1000 title in Madrid
26-year-old is for the first time Norwegian who cancel an ATP Masters 1000-trophy
May 4, 2025
Julian Finney/Getty images
Casper Ruud celebrates his three set of victory on Sunday in the Madrid final against Jack Draper.
By Andy West
Perseverance paid off on Sunday for Casper Ruud in the Mutua Madrid Open.
The Norwegian kept his cool to conquer his first ATP Masters 1000 title with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 championship match triumph against Jack Draper in the Spanish capital. Ruud, who had not won a set in his two previous Masters 1000 finals, went to Teen with Draper and his big Lefty competition before he finally shaked the Brit to claim the biggest title of his career.
Of course it feels great. It's a long time ago, said Ruud. [This was] One of the really big goals I dreamed about when I was young, so it's an incredible feeling to achieve it. Also the way I did it today, it was a great match. I knew that Jack had played incredibly all year round, and especially in this tournament, so I knew that if I didn't take my A-plus game with me, I would be looked around the court.
Fortunately I played very well. Jack has now become such an incredible player, now on every surface. He won title on every surface except [clay]And he has already made finals here in Madrid. So it's an incredible year he has. This is a very big boost for me, and I would like to end it.
A Masters 1000 champion for the first time @Mutuamadridopen | #Mmopen pic.twitter.com/hen6owqqa11
– ATP Tour (@atptour) May 4, 2025
With his two hours, 29 minutes Triumph, Ruud became the first Norwegian to claim a Masters 1000-crown. A triple Grand Slam finalist and former number 2 in the PIF ATP ranking, the 26-year-old is now a 13-time champion on the ATP tour. In Madrid he only achieved three top 10 victories in the same event for the second time in his career: he reduced World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, no. 10 Daniil Medvedev and no. 6 Draper on the way to the title.
After an inconsistent start until 2025 according to his own high standards, Ruud stopped from the top 10 only two weeks ago. By improving to 21-6 for the season with his Madrid title run, he will climb eight places to number 7 in the PIF ATP ranking list on Monday. A former Nitto ATP Finals Runner-Up, the Norwegian has also risen 19 places to the fifth in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin as a result of his Madrid title run.
I owe a lot of my success to all my best, said Ruud, who has more profit at tour level (125) and titles (12) on clay than any other player since the beginning of 2020. My family, my friends, my fiancé Maria. We were engaged last year, so she had been an incredible support for me for many years now. She came to come and support yesterday, and maybe that was the last little push I needed to cross the finish line. I am really happy, and it's great, I am surrounded by so many great people. I am really a happy guy.
Despite the defeat, Draper can think about a new groundbreaking week in his season 2025. The 23-year-old leaves Madrid with a 19-5 record for the season, and he will rise in one place on Monday to a career-high no. 5 in the PIF ATP ranking. The Brit is second in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin while haunting a Nitto ATP Finals debut performance.
Congratulations Casper, you earn this, said Draper to Ruud during the trophy ceremony. The way you played today was you more brave than me at the most important moments. You earn this. You have clearly done so much hard work and have had constant very good years on the Tour. I just want to congratulate you and the rest of your team on all the hard work.
This loss hurts, but I also want to thank my team. This sport is cruel, but I think this loss will make me better, so I keep trying.
Competing in his first Lexus ATP Head2head collision with the in-shape Draper, who himself claimed a Masters 1000 crown in March in Indian Wells, Ruud showed some early nerves by producing successive double mistakes to give his opponent a break in the third game. The Brit prevailed the upper hand for a large part of the early exchanges and shot a series of rasaging Down-Line winners from his Forehand Wing, but he could not maintain his momentum.
Draper supplied a sloppy service game on 5-3 to give the break back and with the Norwegian started to find his reach with his own forehand, he could not stop the slide. Ruud took four straight matches to achieve an opening set in which he won 91 percent (20/2) points behind his first service, according to Infosys ATP statistics.
Despite that disappointment, Draper continued to show the kind of shotmaking that helped him earn his place in his first final at Tour level on Clay. In the second set, the Brit stepped up his aggression during rallies and earned his own streak of four games, from 2-3, to level the match in style in the Caja Magica.
In the decision -maker, both players kept early. Draper drew a third game through a marathon, in which he saved three breaking points before Ruud saved two breakpoints in the next game. Eventually, at 2-2, Ruud decided on return, while he was wearing Draper with his consistency from the basic line. He only dropped three further points to complete his triumph.
