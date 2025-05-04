Houston Open T20 2025 Final – Houston Stars vs Atlanta Fire





Here are the Fantasy Cricket – forecasts and gambling tips for Houston Open T20 2025, Match 17 (Final Match) – Houston Stars vs Atlanta Fire on 4 May at Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Prairie View, Texas. Point table Match 17 (Final Match) – Houston Stars vs Atlanta Fire (Prairie View Cricket Complex 6, Prairie View, Texas) Current form Houston -Stars: Houston Stars won the last game against Clarion Eagles and have qualified to play in the final. The top scorer for Houston Stars in the Houston Open T20 is Smit Patel with 178 points to his name. The best Wicket -Ser for Houston Stars in The Houston Open T20 is Stephen Wiig with 7 scalp under his belt.

Houston threw Houston first in the Semi -Laatste match against Clarion Eagles and they admitted a total of 119 before they wrapped the Clarion Eagles. Sanjay Krishnamurthy played according to his potential and scored 42 points in 35 balls. Apart from him, no other seizure showed sufficient intention or responsibility to bring Clarion Eagles to a respectable total. Raj Nannan took 3 wickets for Houston stars and helped Bowlen Clarion Eagles for a small total of 119. During the chase, Houston stars lost Smit Patel early in the innings. After his resignation, Saiteja Mukamalla and John Campbell took the responsibility to take Houston Stars over the line. They hit 36 ​​and 29 points respectively to close the deal in favor of Houston stars. They chased the total in the 17th with 6 wickets in hand. Batting statistics T20 Current form Atlanta Fire:



Atlanta Fire has won the Semi Final match against Mustangs Cricket Academy and have qualified to play in the final. The top scorer for Atlanta Fire in The Houston Open T20 is Abraham Jacobus Pienaar with 186 points to his name. The best Wicket -Ser for Atlanta Fire in The Houston Open T20 is Phani Simbiari with 6 scalp under his belt.

In the last match against Mustangs Cricket Academy, Atlanta Fire first hit and placed a huge total of 219 to 5 out of 20 overs. Despite losing 2 early wickets, Atlanta Fire went burning all the weapons. Rajdeep Darbar and Abraham Jacobus Pienaar hit excellent. They scored 52 and 70 points respectively. Aaron Jones eventually also caused a great flowering by scoring 47 points and helping his team to get a large total of 219 in 20 overs. During the chase, Mustangs Cricket Academy 3 Early Wickets lost and seemed to be directly from the word Go in deep waters. The lower order butchers of Davis and Arjun Mahesh scored 32 and 39 points respectively, but it went in vain when they eventually fell short of 72 points. Wicket Takers T20 Let's look at the squadrons: Houston Stars Abdul Ahad, Gajanand Singh, John Campbell, Saiteja Mukkamallla, Aryan Sathesh, Justin Dill, Rajanq Sharma, Shreyan Sathesh, Stephen Wiig, Prannav Chettipalayam Haider, Smit Pathush Kenjige, Lakhyh Atlanta Fire Aaron Jones, Aksh Dave, Ridwan Palash, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Viraj Vaghela, Kevon Cooper, Obus Pianar, Rishi Pandey, Harrhard Hamilton, Rajdeep Darbar, Ayan Patel, Pani Maddi, Sarabjit, Sarabjit, Sarabjit, Ladda, Sarabjit, Match Prediction – Houston Stars against Atlanta Fire Cricket gambling tips and match forecasts* – Preplay Who wins the Worp? – Houston Stars Who will win?– Houston Stars Top fittings (scored runs) – Items (Houston Stars), Abraham Jacobus Pikkaaar (Atlanta Fire) Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Justin Dill (Houston Stars), Kevon Cooper (Atlanta Fire) Most sixes – Items (Houston Stars), Abraham Jacobus Pikkaaar (Atlanta Fire) Player of the game– Items with a muffin (Houston Stars) Team scores first – Houston Stars 180+, Atlanta Fire 165+ Match Handicap : Houston Stars Most 6's T20 Live Cricket Streaming Houston Open T20 2025: The live cricket streaming page with which you can view live cricket – Geo -repair applies *NB These predictions can be changed closer to the start of the competition as soon as the last starting teams have been announced and we will perform 'in-play' functions, so keep an eye on it. © Cricket World 2025

