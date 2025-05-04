



With the double match, a 3-3 buttoned, the result depended on a tight battle between UCLAs Ahmani Guichard and Vanderbilt's Sophia Webster at Court 5. The two players split sets and sent the game to a decisive third set in which Guichard found her against the wall with 5-3. She managed to get the break back and eventually push the decisive set to a tiebreak. Despite the fact that they were confronted with a few match points with 4-6 in the breaker, Guichard took control of and won the last four points of the game to take a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory and send UCLA to the Super Regionals of next week. "Just a super competitive game," said UCLA head coach Stella Sampras Webster . "Vanderbilt had a great season. We knew that it would just come down to points and it came down to the last game and a tiebreaker in the third. Doubles was a big point for us. In general we had to play well. People went to various places, including Ahmani. Our seniors who have been so solid this year, they really kept us in it. In addition to Guichard, Hance and Wagle were big for the Bruins on the day. They started the afternoon by disrupting the number 9-ranked few Celia-Belle Mohr and Webster, 6-3 at number 1 Doubles. Wagle then placed a straight set victory over Bridget Stammel at court no. 3, while Hance lost her first set against Valeria Ray to the court no. 2 before he stormed back for a 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0 victory. Guichard not only achieved the victory in Singles, her 7-5 victory with Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer Atcourt 3 doubled that crucial point for the Bruins. Tennis match results

UCLA vs Vanderbilt

3/3/2025 in Nashville, TN

(Lummis Family Tennis Center) #17 UCLA 4, #15 Vanderbilt 3 Singles competition

1. #5 Celia-Belle Mohr (van) def. #31 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 6-4, 6-2

2. #93 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) Def. #70 Valeria Ray (van) 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0

3. #62 Elise Wagle (UCLA) Def. #54 Bridget Stammel (van) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

4. Trinetrat Vijayakumar (van) def. #39 Kate Fakih (UCLA) 7-5, 6-4

5. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) Def. Sophia Webster (van) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

6. Amy Stevens (van) def. Olivia Center (UCLA) 6-3, 6-2 The competition doubles 1. #14 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle (UCLA) Def. #9 Celia-Belle Mohr/Sophia Webster (van) 6-3

2. #76 Valeria Ray/Bridget Stammel (van) Def. #11 Olivia Center / Kate Fakih (UCLA) 6-2

3. Ahmani Guichard / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) Def. Sonya Macavei/Amy Stevens (van) 7-5 Match notes:

UCLA 18-8; National ranking #17

Vanderbilt 20-7; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Double (2,1,3); Singles (1,4,3,2,6.5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2025/5/3/womens-tennis-upsets-no-15-vanderbilt-in-ncaa-second-round

