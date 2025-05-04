Jeanette's Journey: Hockey community rallies for cancer fights





The hockey community gathered around Jeanette Miller through a charity game in the midst of her cancer fight.

Lancaster, Pa. Jeanette Miller is no stranger to an ice rink and always makes an attempt to appear and maintain her family. Her whole life, she does it for everyone, “said Jeanett's son, Poke Miller.” Now it's time to do something for her Six months ago Jeanette was diagnosed with small lung cancer, who started the fight of her life. It was rough since she was diagnosed in October/November, “Poke expressed.” Chemo was really rough for her; She sat on a fan twice, became Covid and we almost lost her. Once she was through everything and came home, she fell and broke her hip. Every time I had chemotherapy, I became terribly sick, Jeanette said, and added: I went to the hospital a few times and was twice on livelihood. Now Jeanette is only three radiation sessions removed from calling the cancer -free bell, but the bills are still coming in. The hockey community decided to do something about it, came together for the Jeanettes Journey Charity Hockey game.

You don't have to be a blood to be a family, and I have known these guys for more than more than 40 years, “Poke said.” For them to take their time and to appear and play next to me and everyone else, it just means the world to me. Former NHL player Brian Propp attended the event and said that I played for the flyers for 11 years, I have always done a lot of work for charities and hockey events. I have my own hockey event for cancer, and so it is just fun to give back and help people who need it. Jeanette was overwhelmed by the support she received and explained, the more people who come in, I can't believe they all just come for me. The event was a good example of the support that Jeanette had during her treatment. I think that made me through everything, explained Jeanette. My son was always there. He kept taking my granddaughter with him [and] My daughter -in -law outside, and just to have them there, stopped me. It did wonders for me and I think I am here today. Although her journey has had his ups and downs, Jeanette is ready to move forward and to fully lead life, which means that more time spends with family. Just being alive, taking care of my granddaughter, that's what I'm looking forward to, Jeanette said. I just keep playing with her, being with her and loving her.

