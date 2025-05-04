Belmont Home Morfs from Bachelor Path to Family Sanctuary





The sellers of this real estate in Belmont thought they had beaten the gold location when they landed the recently renovated weather board house eight years ago. The possibility to walk to High ST, the Barwon River and schools was enough to lure the young family from Melbourne, where they could never have imagined that they live so close to a Bayside hangout as Eastern Beach. In the course of time they gradually have the house with three bedrooms on 38 Oxford ST, Belmont, from a Bachelors path in a family-oriented home that enables everyone to bring out more time outside more time. Related: Buyer jumps blocks to determine a great price for Highton Home Classy Reno brings City Fringe Bungalow back from the edge Lavish Oasis arouses international interest in Leopold A deck on the north for the living room has become a favorite place for a quiet coffee, while the corner around the corner The artificial grass in the back garden meets the requirements of sporty children. It was actually quite new renovated when we moved, but the gardens were done, the seller said. It looked a bit more like a Bachelor's place and we moved with one child and one on the road and just made it a family house. My husband did the garden and we had done some landscape architecture to make it fun. The boys love it outside, they go out and kick the ball. They currently use an oversized shed at the back of the 596m² block as a gym and playroom, with a table tennis table that is often set. The former 6.5 m garage by 8.9 million with double external roller doors also contains a home office that offers a workspace far from the main building. The seller said that new owners could turn it back into a garage, with access for a small car that is still available via a double side port. A new roof, veranda and modern exterior color scheme include improvements in the updated house, where the original thin paper window was also replaced by double glazing after the victim fell to deviate the ball. Polished fixed wooden floors flows from the entrance to the head open room at the rear where a wide wrap deck is invites foreign deck. Sliding and French doors connect the kitchen, the eating and lounge area with the back garden, making it easy to keep an eye on children while you reach the dinner. The contemporary kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, 900 mm gas hob, under turn and a walk -in pantry. A front room has been a handy a second lounge for the family, with its piano, but can be converted into a fourth bedroom if necessary. It is opposite the large bedroom suite, with walk -in wardrobe and ensuite, as well as split system heating and cooling. Another family bathroom with a corner spa services, two more bedrooms with built-in cupboards. Other functions include a 5WW solar system, a security system, window locks and fly screens everywhere. Hayeswinckle, Highton Agent Michelle Winckle has planned the auction of 38 Oxford ST, Belmont, before 10 May at 10 am. Price heap is $ 950,000 to $ 1,045 million.

