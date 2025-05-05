Owings Mills, Md. – At the end of the month, the Baltimore Ravens could be confronted with a situation in which Kicker Justin Tucker shares the field with his potential successor, Tyler Loop.

Asked how the ravens would treat Tucker's dynamics and walk in the same building, coach John Harbaugh said: “Every decision we must make is based on football. There are many layers of it. Will be based on football.”

This season outside the season, Tucker is accused by 16 massage therapists of inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct, according to the Baltimore Banner. He has publicly disputed the allegations.

Tucker has been in the facility of the ravens in recent weeks to kick and exercise. On Sundays, Rookie Sixth-Round Pick Kon Kon for the first time in the Ravens facility, where the team started his Rookie Minicamp.

The first time Tucker and Walk on the same field would practice, May 27, the start of the training activities outside the Baltimore season.

Team officials said earlier that the team would not take any determination on Tucker until the NFL had terminated its research. A month later, the ravens set up a kicker for the first time in franchise history when they selected Loop with the No. 186 Pick.

“I would just say from a point of view of the investigation and so on, I mean, we know nothing,” said Harbaugh. “We have not received any information, and as it should be. It is all done as it is done. So we know nothing in that sense, so we cannot make decisions based on that.”

Tucker, 35, is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but he comes from the worst season of his 13-year career. He missed a total of 10 stairs last season.

If the Ravens say goodbye to Tucker, they will probably have to designate him as a reduction after June 1 to split the $ 7.5 million in dead money over two seasons and to win $ 4.2 million in salary cap space this year. But no decision seems to be impossible.

Loop, who was the best rated kicker of the ravens in this design, is known for its consistent technology and leg power. Loop has converted 6 of 9 attempts from more than 50 meters, including a 62-Yarder last season. With the NFL Scouting Combine, Loop became 13 of 14 Field target attempts (93.3%) and ended by connecting to a 60-yarder.

After he had looked at a lus kick personally for the first time, Harbaugh said: “I think as much as everything, it is good to hear a kicker and the way the ball comes from his foot is impressive.”

Also at Ravens Minicamp, the second round Linebacker Mike Green refused to specifically tackle the two accusations of sexual violence in his past.

'Every team asked me [about past sexual assault allegations]And I have been completely open about everything, “said Green, who led the FBS with 17 bags.” It is something I had to go through, and I got through. At the moment I am simply focused on my career with the ravens. “

During the cutterpower in February, Green said that he was accused of sexual abuse in Virginia, which led to his transfer to Marshall, and that he had been dealing with another accusation of sexual violence in high school. Green was never charged and insisted that he did nothing wrong.

When he was asked to shed light on the two accusations, Green said: “Like I said, I am now just focused on my career with the ravens. I am blessed to be here. It is an honor, and as I said, I am happy to see what the future could entail for me.”