



Berkeley, California – The UCLA tennis team for men booked a place in the NCAA Super Regionals next week after the Bruins no. 11-Seed Cal, 4-2 on Saturday afternoon in Cal's Hellman Tennis complex. With the victory, UCLA (18-8) goes to the winner of the NCAA Second Round competition of Tomorrow between Big ten Rival USC and No. 6-Seed San Diego. In the only earlier meeting between the two teams this year, Cal booked a 4-2 victory on 1 February in the Tennis Center of Los Angeles. Just like that match, De Beren would take the double point again on Saturday and pick up a few victories for courts 1 and 3 to take a 1-0 lead on the way to the game. That point was held on to the court 3, where Timofey Stepanov and Mikey Wright conquered Gianluca Ballotta And Emon Van Praise Sels 6-4. After dropping doubles, UCLA noticed that he needed four victories in Singles play to keep his NCAA title hopes alive. Fortunately for the Bruins, a few straight victories at the bottom of two courts would take off the pressure. Spencer Johnson Was the first to end and Derrick Chen, 6-2 6-3 at the court 5. Giacomo Revelli Would follow the example and Bernardo Munk Mesa, 6-4, 7-6 (5) beat to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Play in his first NCAA Tournament -First Year Student Student Kaylan Bigun It was side by side to end, because he gave UCLA a 3-1 lead with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Theo Dean at the court 3. At the time of Bigun's victory, all three were extremely close. In a battle of top 20 opponents to Court 1, CAL's no. 17 Carl Emil Overbeck, a 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 20 Rudy Quan Who, just like Bigun, plays in his first NCAA tournament. With UCLA for 3-2, the game came down to courts 2 and 4, where the Bruins van Loben Sels and Alexander Hoogmartens were in a few third sets. Van Loben Sels actually had a match pointing 5-4 in the third against Alex Chang, but could not convert. That focused on Court 4, where Hoogmartens held for a 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-3 victory to win the 4-2 victory for UCLA. Hoogmartens fought from a set point in the first set. Tennis match results

UCLA vs California

3/3/2025 in Berkeley, Ca

(Hellman Tennis Complex) #16 UCLA 4, #11 California 2 Singles competition

1. #17 Carl Emil Overbeck (CAL) Def. #20 Rudy Quan (UCLA) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3

2. #76 Alex Chang (CAL) vs. #110 Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) 6-3, 5-7, 5-5, unfinished

3. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) Def. #60 Theo Dean (CAL) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

4. Alexander Hoogmartens (UCLA) Def. Timofey Stepanov (CAL) 7-6 (9-7), 1-6, 6-3

5. #35 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) Def. Derrick Chen (CAL) 6-2, 6-3

6. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) Def. Bernardo Munk Mesa (CAL) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) The competition doubles 1. #35 Theo Dean/Carl Emil Overbeck (CAL) Def. Alexander Hoogmartens / Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-3

2. Spencer Johnson / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) Def. Alex Chang/Derrick Chen (CAL) 6-3

3. Timofey Stepanov/Mikey Wright (CAL) Def. Gianluca Ballotta / Emon Van Praise Sels (UCLA) 6-4 Match notes:

UCLA 18-8; National ranking #16

California 19-5; National Ranking #11 Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,6,3,1,4)

