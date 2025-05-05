Connect with us

SRH: 0/0 (0.0) | Live Cricket Score | SRH vs DC | IPL 2025

 


Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma

20

27.83

0

Batting: RHB

FAF Du Persis
FAF Du Persis

FAF Du Persis

150

35.87

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: LB

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk
Jake Fraser-Mcgurk

Jake Fraser-Mcgurk

15

25.66

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: LBG

Karun Nair
Karun Nair

Karun Nair

82

23.91

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Sate Rizvi
Sate Rizvi

Sate Rizvi

10

12.50

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs

28

38.93

17.25

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OB

Ajay Mandal
Ajay Mandal

Ajay Mandal

0

0

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Axar Patel
Axar Patel

Axar Patel

160

22.17

31.33

Batting: LHB | Bowling: SLO

Madhav Tiwari
Madhav Tiwari

Madhav Tiwari

0

0

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RMF

Manvanh Kumar
Manvanh Kumar

Manvanh Kumar

0

0

0

Batting: LHB | Bowling: RFM

Tripurana Vijay
Tripurana Vijay

Tripurana Vijay

0

0

0

Batting: RHB | Bowling: OS

Vipraj Nigam
Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam

10

20.80

28.44

Batting: RHB | Bowling: LB

Abishek Porel
Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel

28

26.82

0

Batting: LHB | Wicket keeper

Owner Ferreira
Owner Ferreira

Owner Ferreira

3

3

0

Batting: RHB | Wicket keeper

KL satisfied
KL satisfied

KL satisfied

141

45.94

0

Batting: RHB | Wicket keeper

Darshan Nalkande
Darshan Nalkande

Darshan Nalkande

6

6

24.66

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RFM

Dushantha Chameera
Dushantha Chameera

Dushantha Chameera

16

11.25

43.91

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RF

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

94

13.85

26.77

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LWS

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc

51

10

23.12

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LF

Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

119

6.94

25.86

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RM

Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar

30

10

30.45

Batting: RHB | Bowling: RM

T Natarajan
T Natarajan

T Natarajan

61

0

29.38

Batting: LHB | Bowling: LM

