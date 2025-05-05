Is Segundo Castillo manager of the other Barcelona football the most fashionable coach?

It was a look that was more associated with Gala or the Oscars red carpet than the dugout of a professional football match. But when managing its Ecuadorian top-flight Club Barcelona SC, Segundo Castillo dresses up.

The 42-year-old went viral in March after wearing striking tuxedos on the touchline for two of his teams of high-profile races in the Copa Libertadores, South America version of Europe Champions League of the Europe.

Castillo, a former midfielder for Ecuador who also had club spells on loan at Premier League sides Everton and Wolves, Koos Wit for the 3-0 win over the Brazilian team Corinthians last month, then bright pink for a 0-0 draw with Argentinian Zijrivierplaat on April 9.

Earlier this season he wore a tightly mounted vest and flat cap, and another ensemble that corresponded with his tie with shiny silver shoes.

Although Castillos Fashion Sense has achieved global headlines, it has not proven its players. The club, named after Spains Barcelona, ​​has made a good start of the new season and is level at points with Independent del Valle at the top of the competition, after he has won seven of their nine games so far.

Ecuador is still a conservative environment, says Esteban Avila, a journalist for La Radio Redonda and Marca90, who is located in the capital, Quuito. But Castillo has imposed his personality. His tendency to wear such striking clothing has brought about a revolution in Ecuadorian football.

Castillo said that his tailor choices are mainly to make his players smile and to relieve tension for big games in the hundred -year season of the club.

But his refined ensembles have won approval that go much further than the Barcelona players and fans.

A look that is so elegant and unusual that no coach had ever shown such a suit in the history of football, wrote Giacomo Arico in Vogue Italia last month. It not only pulled the eyes of the spectators in the stadium but from the whole world, with the photos of his suit that are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

A choice of style that perfectly coincides with the Black Dandy theme of the next with Gala 2025.



Castillo has adopted the catwalk (Cruyff) De Catwalk (Marcos Pin/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether or not Castillo intended to match the coming theme of Mets or not, his psychological motivation can be effective.

Sarah Collins, a senior fashion design at Manchester Metropolitan University, believes that seeing the manager who turned out to be so dazzling could have the intended impact on his team.

The clothing that we select and wear form part of our overall identity, together with things such as hairstyle, accessories and tattoos, she says. It is a curatorial process about that external projection of identity, with which he speaks when referring to dressing for his team: to make them smile.

Of course you can make people smile with clothing in different ways; He could have dressed like a clown. The fact that he has chosen a tuxedo, which is normally considered formal intake clothing, is also interesting.

It is not exactly the roots of the working class, but it carries an atmosphere of authority. He says that the players know that they are being cared for when they see him in these suits, and perhaps he means that they see everything seriously dress up to the hand so formally instead of appearing in a training suit.

When he appears as someone who takes his clothes seriously and with pride, he takes his job seriously. It is clearly confident and comfortable enough to do that. He has detached himself from other managers.

Castillos Love for fashion was also influenced by his time as a player in Europe, where he first played for Servias Red star Before the loan moves in England.

In an interview with Forbes EcuadorRastillo remembered teammates with Louis Vuitton baggage and how players could be extravagant with the financial resources to buy them.

Day by day, Castillo usually prefers shorts or casual wear; The weather in Guayaquil, the largest city of the Ecuadors where Barcelona is located, can reach a peak of 32C (89.6F) in April and is warm and humid all year round. But on the large stage, Castillo brings the big appearance to the front.



Castillo plays in 2006 for Ecuador against Germany (Joel Auerbach/Getty images)

I try to look good in Ligapro -games, Castillo said Forbes. When I played in England, at Everton and Wolverhampton, we had many activities with the teamowners and we always had to be well dressed or wear the suits that the club made us for special events or competitions. It is a culture that I have developed.

Here, for us, the Libertadores is our Champions League. So I think you should live up to the tournament where you play, and also for the club and my players. I have to give them that presence and give them the feeling that their coach is in order.

That is important to alleviate them from a part of the tension, what a player always wants to conquer, namely to win every game.

I did not do it with the intention that it became so popular.

Collins is not surprised that the managers style has been popular with its players.

I don't know if there is an element of a joke within the club, but the team clearly respects him, she says. It is not as they think: what the hell does the manager wear?

When he wears the pink tuxedo, it shows that he will freely express himself and not feel that he must conform to the norm. Perhaps that is also the message he wants to give his players on the field.

Football is Ecuador's most popular sport and the top clubs have huge followers. As in many other places, the game can be a welcome distraction from daily life. The rise of criminal gangs has made the country one of the most violent in South America. 781 people were killed in January.

Earlier this month, President Daniel Noboa won the Run-Off Tour of the Nations elections on a ticket to continue his serious military action against the gangs. It was a division, in which Noboas rival Luisa Gonzalez then refused to recognize his victory.

Castillos Star Turn has achieved positive headlines, especially with the manager a national hero from his match days.



Castillos Touchline Tuxedos have taken the headlines (Marcos Pin/AFP via Getty images)

As a central midfielder (the nickname Castillos was El Mortero, or the Mortel, for his power), Segundo was one of the best in Ecuadorian football history, says Avila. He embodies the identity of Ecuadorian football with his physical strength, endurance and clear vision.

It is too early to evaluate him as a manager. But his team is practical with a strong emphasis on the physical conditioning of players, which is typical of Ecuadorian football.

He is confronted with a challenging road because Barcelona is his first coaching role and Ecuadorian professionals often have limited opportunities. There is a preference for foreign coaches.

Barcelona may be happy that they have covered the trend. The club sells T-shirts based on the manager suits, designed to record the silhouette of a tuxedo with the slogan Calle Pero Elegante, which means that street is only elegant.

Castillo has a nickname, Sir Second Castle, based on the translation of his last name, and Avila says that his willingness to embrace attention has only strengthened attention that Barcelona gets as the largest club in Ecuadors.

It is also a boost for the retailers of Guayaquil. Castillo told Forbes His white tuxedo was made by a tailor from the district of the city of Saues 8 and cost US $ 400 (151).

While his cupboard contains designer names such as Gucci, Armani and Hugo Boss, he is not married to labels with a big money. I don't have a specific brand, he said. If I love Zara or Calvin Klein, I buy it.

The man Avila describes as cordial and respectful and who, unable to pay boots, played barefoot during his youth in the port city of San Lorenzo, is happiest that his clothes give Barcelonas players Joy.

Barcelona is the next in Copa Libertadores promotion on Thursday evening against River Plate. Third in group B, they remain hopeful to continue to the Knock outphase.

If they go even further, Castillos warderobe will continue to match the opportunity.

(Top photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty images)