



Captain Canada puts his super suit back for some international hockey. Team Canada will get a huge boost from their line-up, since Great Sidney Crosby of all time has been added to the team of the team for the IIHF men's Hockey World Championship 2025, Hockey Canada announced Sunday. Although the hockey world has only been removed from seeing Crosby Don Red and White for months, it is 10 years ago that he set up the sweater for the world championship. He last appeared before the 2015 tournament and helped Canada to his 25th gold medal. Crosby is of course one of the most decorated international players of all time. In addition to his two Olympic gold medals and his most recent victory in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, the Cole Harbor, NS-Indenter is a 2016 world cup of hockey champion and won the World Juniors in 2005. On the way to the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, Crosby had gone 26-0-0 in his last 26 international matches, and while Canada lost to the US in the group stage of the tournament, Crosby's record, the 37-year-old, got the last laugh. After winning the 2015 world championships and the captain of the team, he joined the Triple Gold Club as one of the few players in Hockey to win a world championship, Stanley Cup and Olympic gold. He is also the only member of the club to supplement all three teams. In recent years, Crosby has often been too busy playing play-off hockey to participate in the international tournament, but his Penguins struggled this season to a record of 34-36-12, and they banished them to the seventh in the Metropolitan Division and cleaning up the captain's calendar. Despite the down year for Pittsburgh, Crosby ended the season in the NHL with 33 goals and 91 points. Puck falls at the 2025 IIHF World Championship on 9 May, with the first match of Canada against Slovakia on the 10th. Sweden and Denmark are the hostnations for this iteration of the tournament.

