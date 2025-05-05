Arsene Wenger: Europa League winners are not allowed to get a Champions League -football





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wener says that it is “not good” that the Europa League winners are eligible for the Champions League. Manchester United and Tottenham compete for a function in the Europa League final in Bilbao on 21 May, where both parties have an aggregated benefits on their way to the semi-final legs. Both teams will be guaranteed to end outside the European qualifying places in the Premier League with United currently in the 15th and Spurs in the 16th. UEFA changed its rules in 2014 to enable Europa League winners to qualify for the Champions League tournament of the following season, but Wenger does not agree with the policy. Asked if it was “equal” for the winners to qualify for the Champions League, Wenger told Bein Sport” external: “No – they have to automatically qualify for the Europa League, but not necessarily for the Champions League. “Especially if you are in the Premier League where five teams are already eligible. “I think it's something (for UEFA) to think about and assess. “On the other hand, people will tell you that in order to keep the Europa League focused, interesting and motivated, you have to give them that prize (of qualifying for the Champions League).”

