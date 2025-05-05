



Next competition: vs. South California 5/4/2025 | Noon Cracked rackets Be able to. 04 (sun) / 12 hours Vs. South California History San Diego With their first NCAA Tournament competition in program history, Sixth placed Torero Herentennis collected behind a record of a Hogan Tennis Center record from 656 to the top UC Irvine 4-2 on Saturday. San Diego will be confronted in the regional final tomorrow, Sunday 4 May at 12.00, opposite Ita No. 28 USC, for a shot at Sweet 16. The competition will be streamed on the cracked racquets YouTube. USD surpassed the Trojan horses on the most beautiful campus in America during the regular season, 4-1 on 27 February. “New experiences will require a lot of nerves,” 10oneHead -head coach Ryan Keckley said after Saturday's victory. “Fighting through those nerves and trying to find yourself, the physicality, your feet, your voice; it took us a little time to get there, but in the end we got there.” If the Toreros win on Sunday, they will also organize the Super Regional, because no. 16 UCLA that makes no. 11 CAL from the regional regional Berkeley of the region. San Diego has never reached a third round of the NCAA tournament, while since 2011 he had achieved 20 tournaments, 13 of the last 14. The Toreros went into a Comeback 4-3 clinch on January 20. On Saturday the double point set the tone for the competition. All-WCC Duo from Grad Savriyan Danilov and freshmen Berrut Adrian were the first to end and claimed a 6-3 victory over the court two. Almost synchronous, Grad pairs of Blake Kasday And Nikhil Niranjan At the court, three took a 6-2 victory, with the first point of the big dance being held. In Singles, the first team was All-WCC RedShirt-Junior Stian Klaassen Through his match on the field three Blitzde, including a bagel in the second set, which doubled the lead of USD on 2-0. It's Klaassen 15one-Straight singles win this season and moves its double record to 18-3. UC Irvine One of the best region four seeds in the entire tournament, with an ITA ranking list of No. 44, would go back. The ant eaters claimed their first point by means of a straight set victory at no. 6 Singles. San Diego replied. Junior Neo Niedner Once with 0-3 in the first set, recovered to win 7-5, 6-2 on Court Four for the third Torero point of the afternoon. And then UCI replied. Degree Savriyan Danilov Early in a 5-7 cases the first set and was 0-5 in the second set. The Russian gathered for four consecutive games, but was eventually overthrown 4-6. It was Ster Junior Oliver, All-American and Back-to-Back WCC player of the year, arranged in third place, resting the game on 4-2. He was at the top of Ita No. 65 Noah Zamora on Main Court, 7-5, 6-1. It is a ninth consecutive victory for Tarvet, which improves to 19-1 during the season, the only loss is an injury retired. “It was a war today, and the crowd was what brought us through it,” said Tarvet. 'When I looked around [at the scoreboard] And we had lost three first sets, I knew it was 5-5 for me [in the first set]And the crowd helped me to turn that. “ Next San Diego will be confronted in the regional final tomorrow, Sunday 4 May at 12.00, opposite Ita No. 28 USC, for a shot at Sweet 16. The competition will be streamed on the cracked racquets YouTube. USD surpassed the Trojan horses on the most beautiful campus in America during the regular season, 4-1 on 27 February. San Diego then defeated no. 21 South California with the Double point, senior IIRO VASA In the court two, Klaassen in court three, and Niedner in court five of singles, while Tarvet was injured. Result

No. 6 San Diego 4, UC Irvine 2

Double 1. #11 Stian Klaassen / Oliver has (USD) vs. Noah Zamora/Andy Nguyen (UCI) 5-2, unfinished

2. Berrut Adrian / Savriyan Danilov (USD) Def. Sohrob Amiryavari/Ruining Huang (UCI) 6-3

3. Blake Kasday / Nikhil Niranjan (USD) Def. Rithvik Krishna/Max Fardanesh (UCI) 6-2 Singles 1. #3 Oliver has (USD) Def. #65 Noah Zamora (UCI) 7-5, 6-1

2. Andy Nguyen (icu) def. #83 Savriyan Danilov (USD) 7-5, 6-4

3. Stian Klaassen (USD) Def. Rithvik Krishna (UCI) 6-3, 6-0

4. Neo Niedner (USD) Def. Huang (UCI) 7-5, 6-2 ruin

5. Berrut Adrian (USD) vs. Max Fardanesh (UCI) 4-6, 6-2, 0-2, unfinished

6. Sohrob Amiryavari (UCI) def. Blake Kasday (USD) 6-2, 6-2 Match notes UC Irvine 18-6; National ranking #44

San Diego 25-3; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (3,6,4,2,1)

Official: Mark Kasimatis A-656

