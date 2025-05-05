Friesen: Jets-Blues Game 7 under the largest in Winnipeg Hockey History

Get the last of Paul Friesen directly to your inbox Register Photo by Jeff Le / AP -Photo

Article content It is tempting to dive into the Hyperbole bag and to mention Sunday's game, the most important played in Winnipeg in the hockey history of these towns.

Article content However, such as pulling a sandwig out for a shot of 150 meters, that would push that. It would be a bad service for game 6 of the second round against Nashville seven years ago, not to mention some of the Jets teams who won WHA titles in the 1970s. However, Game 7 between the Jets and St. Louis has the feeling that they did not have. This is a kind of referendum. In this core of players, the head coach and the people who put it all together. Saving and their story book season opens for new chapters. Failing, and it closes, catches some fingers in the process and leaves an epilogue that reads more as a death advertisement repeated from the last two seasons. No, it's not life and death. It is a hockey game. But it is the only game 7 of a Stanley Cup-Playoff series that Winnipeg has ever seen, after the only trophy-winning season it has ever experienced.

Article content Head coach Scott Arniel knows just as much about the hockey history of these cities as everyone in Jets colors. As a former concept choice of the original jets, he lived a part of it. His wife is a Winnipegger, so he hears a lot. These are the moments you live for, Arniel said on Saturday. Or they happen in round 1 or the final. Hopefully it has a great ending. We have introduced our work all year round to build on this. Now it's here. Enjoy it, live it. Be the best version of yourself. The latter line bears some weight, given the two versions of the Arniels team that we have seen in this series. If the person who is overwhelmed over the moment appears on Sunday, it doesn't have much chance. The challenge is as much in the ears as between the boards. The mental side of it is to ensure that you do your job and you are the best version of yourself every service, the coach said. Then the physical side has been an extremely physical series.

Article content We have seen teams caves under the pressure of a game 7 at home. Really good teams, such as Boston against the blues in the 2019 Cup final. And that was an experienced Bruins team. For players in their first career game 7, even in round 1, it can be overwhelming. Jets Vooruit Morgan Barron is one of them. A college game with one elimination is as close when he comes. To get a grip on how to deal with it, he brought part of the flight back to Winnipeg from St. Louis on Friday evening with a few teammates who went through it. Eight of them played Game 7 in Nashville in 2018: Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Nik Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Brandon Tanev, Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie. They said they lost game 6 at home and then were able to go to Nashville and take game 7, Barron said. In this series we talked a bit about how there is not a momentum between games. Momentum starts every game fresh. So they could do that on the road a few years ago.

Article content There is no excuse for us not to go outside and to have a really good effort and to see where it brings us. Like most, Barron grew up watching the game on TV and dreamed of being in this situation. So yes, it's a dream come true. It can also be a nightmare. Funny things happen in defender Dylan Samberg's game 7 Dream. Like everyone else, he saw himself with a chance to score the winning goal. But then The classic three seconds on the clock, you miss the shot and in a magical way another three seconds will be added again, Samberg said. That is something that can happen in a game 7: Magic. Every game is enlarged. A goal or a storage, permanently burned in memory. To say nothing about what it could lead. The nearest Samberg has come to a game of this size, is a national championship game with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. I don't think it will be completely compared to a game 7, he said. Nothing really does it. As I said the team, if you haven't experienced it yet, this is your chance, Arniel said. Go make a lasting impression, place it in your resume that you have won a game 7. Or that or take off a golf club. [email protected] X: @friesunmedia

