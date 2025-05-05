The Sports Researcher: Chroniciting of the key compositions, economic and political forces of Eleite Sport and the Olympic movements.

Grand Slam Track II

A very good second stanza of the new Grand Slam Track Project that was concluded in Miramar, Florida, with two leading versions:

Men/200 M: 19.84, Kenny Bednarek (US)

Women/3000 m: 8: 22.72, Hirut Meshesha (ETH)

The circumstances were generally good at 80 F, but with some cloud covering and a high humidity at 68%, and the crowd was loud. In a facility of 5,000 seats, the turnout was slightly more spotty on the house than on Saturday and better on the backstraight, maybe 3,500 or so after about 4,000 on Saturday.

The competition was good again, with a few surprises:

Women/800 M (short distances):

American Nikki Hiltz Won in Kingston with a leading 1: 58.23, only 2024 World Indoor 1500 m champion FREWEYNI HAILU won the 1500 m on Saturday and Diribe Welteji (ETH) became third and won the Kingston Slam.

World champion Mary Moraa (Ken) went to the lead, but did not press the pace. Moraa took the bell and led to the turn, but with Hailu it was turning. In the straight, Moraa and Hailu stood side by side, but Moraa wanted the victory and was the first to come in a seasonal best of 1: 59.51.

Hiltz made another finish of the fourth and received second past Hailu, 1: 59.85 to 1: 59.84 and Welteji fourth (1: 59.94).

Hailu took the slam with 18 points, with Hiltz on 16 and Moraa on 13; Welteji was fourth with 11.

Men/100 m (short obstacles):

Trey Cunningham won the 110 hurdles race at 1 p.m., no. 2 in the world before 2025, and wanted to improve his 10.27 Living in the 100 m last year. Frances Sasha Zhoya Stole the slam in Kingston with a 10.55 100, but in a headwind of 2.0 m/s.

Cunningham was good at Lane Three, but Olympic obstacles Silver winner Daniel Roberts and Zhoya was the best at 10 m. But Cunningham took the lead with 25 m and that was it too Jamal Britt In Lane One who was the primary challenger. Cunningham broke the tape in a personal best 10.17 (+0.7 m/s wind), closely followed by Britt, who did his life best at 10.20. Zhoya and Roberts were 3-4, both with Lifetime Bests from 10.36 and 10.40.

Cunningham wiped the SLAM with 24 points, with Zhoya second on 14, followed by Britt (13); Critter and Roberts were 4-5 with eight each.

Women/3000 m (long distances):

Agnes Ngetich (Ken) and Medina Eisa (ETH) had a memorable battle on Friday in the 5000 m with leading times of 14: 25.80 and 14: 25.92, and Ngetich was second in the Kingston Slam. What would they have?

Kenyan Janeth Chepnetich Exampled it at 62.98, with Ntich 600 m taking over, followed by Eisa. The pace was strong with six in violation of 1500 m, up to four by 2,000 m (6: 27.79), with Ngetich kept pushing, with Eisa still her shadow.

With the bell it was four more, with Ngetich, Eisa, two -time 10,000 m Olympianus Tsige (ETH) EN 2022 World Indoor 1500 M Bronzer Hirut Meshesha (ETH). On the Backstraight, Gebreselama first attacked, but fell back, Mesheses took the lead in turn, trying to keep up with Ngetich.

In the right, Meshesha and Eisa 1-2 with Ngetich were in a complete sprint, but Meshesha had the best speed of the line and won in a life in a life of 8: 22.72, with Eisa on 8: 23.08 and Ngetich on 8: 23.14, all lifetime bests and 1-2-3 on the 2025 WORLD. Gebreselama received a seasonal best at 8: 24.47, no. 4 in the world this season.

It came down to combined times, but Ngetich won the slam with 18 points, with Meshesha Second (also 18) and Eisa third with 16.

Men/400 M (Long obstacles):

Brazils 2022 World 400 m obstacles champion Alison Dos Santos won the Kingston Slam and took the obstacles about former NCAA champion Chris Robinson With 0.95, and with Robinson who had run a leading 44.15 at the time, Dos Santos had to stay close by.

But Dos Santos in Lane Five was able to see Robinson before him in the seven years and followed him straight to the back. Robinson could not get away and Dos Santos was the leader in the last upright and pulled away to win in a lifetime of 44.53!

Robinson was a solid second in 44.86, NCAA champion Caleb Dean was third in 45.18 and then American Trevor Bassitt in 45.31.

DOS Santos won the Slam, as in Kingston, with 24, for Robinson (16) and then Dean (10), with a better combined time than Malik James-King (Jam: 8).

Women/200 m (long sprints):

Olympic champion Marilidy Paulino (Dom) and 2019 world champion Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) were 1-2 in 400 m and seemed to be the favorites.

This was not close, because Paulino slowly started out of the blocks, but she was much better than everyone else and stormed the straight in the lead and easily won in 22.30, a national record and no. 6 in the world for 2025 (wind: +1.0 m/s).

Naser and American Alexis Holmes Duelled for the second place of the Right and Holmes faded and Naser ended in a solid 22.53. American Bella Whittaker was third in 22.76; Holmes finished fifth in 22.83, a lifetime.

Paulino won the slam with 24, with Naser second on 16, then Whittaker (11) and Holmes celebrated (10).

Men/5,000 m (long distances):

Double Olympic bronze winner Grant Fisher The Kingston Slam (barely) won from the US and finished second in the 3,000 m, so he was the man to watch, but would the race transfer to another Jog-en-Kick affair?

Painful dawit (Eri) was early in front, but the pace was slow, with Cooper Taare take over from the US with the 800 m mark, and George Mills (GBR) with 1,400 m. Fisher was stable in the third or fourth waiting. The 2,000 m Mark was passed on in 5: 51.72 for Mills, with Sam Atkin (GBR) Just behind, still slow.

Atkin took a bend in the lead and passed 3,000 m in 8: 36.38. Mills took the lead back, but Fisher came in the front 3500 m and started to rise. With three laps to go, he left and ran a round of 58.6 to break the race. He passed 4,200 m with a huge lead (59.6 round) and took the bell with an edge of 50 m (5 1/2 seconds, from a round of 60.3).

Fisher drove home to win, waving to the crowd in 13: 40.32, and ended his last four laps (1,600 m) in 3: 57.57!

Behind him there was a fight the second time in the last upright with Teare who won the sprint (13: 46.25) before 3,000 m winner Andrew Coscoran (IRL: 13: 46.30) and Ronald Kwemoi (Ken: 13: 46.35).

Fisher took his second straight slam with 20 points, Coscoran came in second with 18, then Tear (13) and Mills and Kwemoi (8 each for the fourth and fifth).

Women/400 M (Long obstacles):

No doubt about the favorite with our star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone In the race, winner of the first SLAM and who took the 400 m hordes in a worldwide-leading 52.07. She started in Lane Five, with colleague -amerikaan Shamier little Just outside her, a 49.68 artist at her best from 2023.

McLaughlin-Levrone moved well, just like little, on the backstraight. McLaughlin-Levrone came around the turn and stood for 5 m and ran away to win in 49.69, now no. 5 in the world for 2025 and her sixth fastest ever.

Behind her it was a three-way fight in Lanes 6-7-8 with little, Andrenette Knight (Jam) and our heptathlete Anna HallAnd Hall came on the line in 51.68, then Knight in 51.80 and Little in 51.84.

McLaughlin-Levrone won the SLAM with 24 points, for Knight (14) and Hall (14), with Knight being second in a combined time. Hall ran her two races from avenues one (400h) and eight (400)!

Men/200 M (short sprints):

Kung Fu Kenny Bednarek won her first three Grand Slam Trackraces and was the overwhelming favorite in this race considering his two Olympic 200 m Silvers. He started in Lane Six, with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champ Others the grass (Kan) straight for him.

It was not close. Bednarek stopped in turn on the Grasse, had a 2 m lead on the straight and stormed home in a world leading 19.84 (+0.2). He looked very relaxed and there is much more to come from him.

The race for the second was between Britains Zharnel Hughes in Lane eight and Sloping sevilla (Jam) in six, with Hughes second because both were timed in 20.13. De Grasse finished fourth in 20.23.

Bednarek had 24 points to win the SLAM, with Sevilla Second (14), Hughes third (13) and Brandon Hicklin Of the US was fourth general (8) as the late replacement for Fred Kerley and earned $ 25,000 for the weekend!

Scoring in every event group (two races) was 12-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 and the installers in each group will win $ 100,000-50,000-30,000-20,000-20,000-15,000-12,500-10,000.

Kingston repeaters include Bednarek (short sprints), DOS Santos (long obstacles) and Fisher (long distances) for men; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (Short Sprints) and McLaughlin-Levone (long obstacles) doubled for the women.

The next UP is the third Grand Slam Track weekend, on Historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia, on 30-31 May and 1 June.

