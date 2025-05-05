



IPL 2025, KKR vs RR Highlights: Riyan Parag played one of the beats of this season, Shubham Dubey gave some late hope, but Kolkata Knight Riders prevails in a thriller against Rajasthan Royals with only 1 point in match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2025 in the Eden Garden on Sunday. Parag chaired 207 and switched the style with a stunning attack with five sixes in one Meeen Ali, but with his resignation, Rajasthan Royals stared at another defeat, but not without a late Drama. RR lost the big wickets of Yashasvi Jasiwal and Dhruv Jurgel when KKR spinners won in the top, but the incredible knock of Parag threatened to think the slim play-off hope of KKR, before Harshit Rana PARAG closed for 95.

Earlier Andre Russell started slowly, but produced fireworks to help KKR end up Stong in a total of 206/4. Russell reached his first half century of the season at only 22 balls in the 19th. He and Rinku Singh insisted 22 points in the final bent by Madhwal.kkr made a considerable recovery after a slow start, but lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to Riyan Parag. Dreruss then came in, took the time to get going and ended with a sensational 25-ball 57 to KKR after 200, with the help of Angrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh en route. IPL 2025, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: View here Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurgel (W), Shimron hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhak, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhak, Yudhak, Yudhvan, Yudhak, Yudhvan, Yudhvan, Yudhvir, Yudhvir, Yudhvir, Akash Charak, Akash Madhwal (probably Impact Sub: Shubham Dubey) Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W), Sunil Narne, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Rassell, Andre Rasspesp Singh, Vaibhy, Vaibhav, Vaibhav, vaibhav, vaibhav. Harshit Rana) IPL 2025, KKR vs RR Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List Here Summary of the KKR vs RR collision in IPL 2025 Match endedIndian Premier League, 2025 – Match 53 Kolkata Knight Riders 206/4 (20.0) US Rajasthan Royals 205/8 (20.0) Match ended (Day – Match 53)

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals with 1 run

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/kkr-vs-rr-live-score-2025-ipl-53rd-match-live-cricket-score-updates-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-rajasthan-royals-sunil-narine-yashasvi-jaiswal-9981206/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

