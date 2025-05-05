



Charlottesville, va. The Virginia Mens Tennis team woke Princeton on Sunday (4 May) 4-0 to continue to the Tour of 16 of the NCAA Mens Tennis Championship 2025 in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. The Cavaliers (22-7) won the Doubles point to start the game and added singles victories on courts one, three and five to win the Tigers (22-9). With the victory, Virginia goes to the NCAA round of 16 for the 19th time in the last 20 championships. The Cavaliers will organize the 10-Seed Arizona (26-4) on Saturday 10 May in the Virginia Tennis Facility at 1 p.m. is free. First-year year Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jdar opened the game with a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Three. The top two double courts ended in just a few seconds in succession. At the Top Dubbelthof, Junior Mans Dahlberg and second-year Dylan Dietrich achieved the Doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 victory over No. 49 Paul Inchaspe and Filippos Astrreinidis. Princeton won the remaining competition immediately afterwards at Doubles Court Two. The Cavaliers won all six first sets in singles to take advantage of the Tigers. First-year Jangjun Kim set up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Milan Markovits on Court Five. On the field three, first-year Keegan Rice was 5-2 at the back of the second set, but even came up with the set at 5. Rice Brak continued to break serve and served the match in the next game, which came away with a 6-2, 7-5 victory on Landon Ardila to extend the UvA-Lead to 3-0. Jdar took a fast first set against No. 39 Paul Inchaspe at the Tophof, but fell behind an early break in the second. He later served before the match 5-4 before Inchaspe gathered to break back and forcing a tiebreak. In the Tiebreaker, JDAR and Incausse were 3 tied, but Jdar took the last four points of the game to win 6-1, 7-6 (3) to win the victory for the Cavaliers. From head coach Andres Pedroso I thought today's performance was better than yesterday. I didn't think we really played so much together yesterday, and we didn't have the energy and the positivity we needed to be at our best, and so I challenged the boys to come out today and to be more ready and simply show more positive emotion during the game. And I saw it, especially by my side. I didn't get to see the matches on the other hand, but I saw it in double, and that is huge if the whole team does. Match notes Virginia is the number 7 seed in the tournament and the number 4 ranked team in the ITA team ranking

The Cavaliers won their second meeting in the last three seasons against Princeton

Virginia continues to his sixth straight NCAA round of 16

The Tigers are number 36 in the ITA team ranking

Jangjun Kim improves to 16-5 during the season in Singles

Rafael Jdar improves this year to 18-2 in Singles and 14-1 on the Tophof

Roy Horovitz and Jdar remained perfect in the season as a double team, and improved to 4-0

This will be the first meeting ever between Virginia and Arizona. The Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship title in their first year in the competition

Arizona is number 10 in the ITA team ranking

