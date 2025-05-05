South -Australia senior welfare initiatives supported with financing boost

80156

The senior welfare initiatives of South Australia, supported with financing boost

A new round of subsidies from the Office for Aging Well from the South Australia will support the initiatives of 51 community groups, organizations and local councils that want to improve the lives of older South Australians.

A total of $ 750,000 in financing has been allocated for the outdated Well Community and Research subsidies 2024-2025.

There were four categories for applicants: age-friendly SA subsidies, positive aging fairs, impact research fairs for aging and subsidies for seniors.

The projects that have successfully received financing are aimed at connecting communities and tackling the age agent, while recognizing the various social, economic and cultural needs of the elderly. Some examples are:

Age-friendly SA subsidies

Alexandrina Council, which includes the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island region of SA, received $ 35,000 to finance his 'Green and Blue Wellness: Engaging with Nature for Health' project to promote sports and socialize in the parks, beaches and rivers.

Positive aging Fellowship -subsidies

Aboriginal Community Housing will use $ 40,000 in financing for his' I am Well (Marni Ai) in the Village (Purrkanaitya) project elsewhere to measure the well -being of Aboriginal tenants before they move to a special built village in Warriparinga (Bedford Park).

Impact research fairs for good aging

Torrens University is planning to use a $ 25,000 subsidy to investigate what people traces or prevents people participating in intergenerational playgroups, which can have a positive influence on the self -respect and well -being of an older person.

Torrens University Director of Research Management Services Dr. Louise Townsin advised “Intergenerational playgroups bring children and older adults together to share fun activities, create meaningful connections and learn from each other.

“With this subsidy we want to build a basis for evidence so that we can expand these intergenerational playgroups over SA and beyond.

“We would like to broaden the reach of intergenerational playgroups, bring them to more locations and welcome a broader range of participants, which strengthens the ties of the community and enrich the lives of all participants.

Subsidies for seniors

Maltese Aged Care Association (SA) will put $ 9,970 in the financing for an intergenerational storytelling initiative to share the life stories and cultural heritage of Maltese and other multicultural community members.

Financing for aging Well Community and Research Grants 2024-2025 will also support community activities during the South Australia Week of Aging Well from 1-7 October 2025.

SA Minister of Seniors and Getting older notes Nat Cook: “These subsidies encourage communities to use the strengths in, which can be something like that as they have lived with sharing culturally rich personal stories about resilience over generations.

“These initiatives go into the heart of the many changes that we experience as we get older and strive to build the trust of the elderly and to encourage informed decision -making when navigating systems to gain access to services and support.

“Supporting the elderly to learn new things and to improve their experience with activities in which they are already involved is not only important for physical and mental health, but also for maintaining community connections.

Images. Credit: Pexels

Related articles

7 February 2025 – Royal Life Saving NSW to deliver Seniors Splash Water Safety Program

September 17, 2024 – Auckland Council Spotlights Active Recreation Support for Seniors

April 15, 2024 – Seniors encouraged to become physically active in NSW in April

March 5, 2024 – City of Sydney offers free swimming lessons and gym access during Seniors Festival

December 11, 2023 – Senior Powerlifting Competitor highlights benefits of strength training for older generation

November 27, 2023 – Hobsons Bay supplies an outdoor exercise park for seniors

July 24, 2023 – Yoga and table tennis under activities that are offered during Northern Territory Seniors month

July 21, 2023 – Penrith City Library is expanding the offer with senior fitness and wellness programs

May 30, 2023 – BKS Gymnastics to introduce a strong senior program throughout Australia

11 April 2023 – Subsidies available to host fitness lessons for seniors in Northern Territory

June 30, 2022 – New action plan launched to enable Senior Victorians to well age

March 8, 2022 – Subsidies that are now available for Northern Territory Events that celebrate Seniors Month in August

Support our news service in the industry

We hope that you appreciate the news that we will publish, so while you are here, can we ask for your support?

As an independent publisher we need support for readers for our industrial news meeting, so ask – if you are not yet doing – you withdrew us by subscribing to the printed Australazian leisure management Magazine and/or our online news.

Click here To view our subscription options.