Sports
South -Australia senior welfare initiatives supported with financing boost
The senior welfare initiatives of South Australia, supported with financing boost
A new round of subsidies from the Office for Aging Well from the South Australia will support the initiatives of 51 community groups, organizations and local councils that want to improve the lives of older South Australians.
A total of $ 750,000 in financing has been allocated for the outdated Well Community and Research subsidies 2024-2025.
There were four categories for applicants: age-friendly SA subsidies, positive aging fairs, impact research fairs for aging and subsidies for seniors.
The projects that have successfully received financing are aimed at connecting communities and tackling the age agent, while recognizing the various social, economic and cultural needs of the elderly. Some examples are:
Age-friendly SA subsidies
Alexandrina Council, which includes the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island region of SA, received $ 35,000 to finance his 'Green and Blue Wellness: Engaging with Nature for Health' project to promote sports and socialize in the parks, beaches and rivers.
Positive aging Fellowship -subsidies
Aboriginal Community Housing will use $ 40,000 in financing for his' I am Well (Marni Ai) in the Village (Purrkanaitya) project elsewhere to measure the well -being of Aboriginal tenants before they move to a special built village in Warriparinga (Bedford Park).
Impact research fairs for good aging
Torrens University is planning to use a $ 25,000 subsidy to investigate what people traces or prevents people participating in intergenerational playgroups, which can have a positive influence on the self -respect and well -being of an older person.
Torrens University Director of Research Management Services Dr. Louise Townsin advised “Intergenerational playgroups bring children and older adults together to share fun activities, create meaningful connections and learn from each other.
“With this subsidy we want to build a basis for evidence so that we can expand these intergenerational playgroups over SA and beyond.
“We would like to broaden the reach of intergenerational playgroups, bring them to more locations and welcome a broader range of participants, which strengthens the ties of the community and enrich the lives of all participants.
Subsidies for seniors
Maltese Aged Care Association (SA) will put $ 9,970 in the financing for an intergenerational storytelling initiative to share the life stories and cultural heritage of Maltese and other multicultural community members.
Financing for aging Well Community and Research Grants 2024-2025 will also support community activities during the South Australia Week of Aging Well from 1-7 October 2025.
SA Minister of Seniors and Getting older notes Nat Cook: “These subsidies encourage communities to use the strengths in, which can be something like that as they have lived with sharing culturally rich personal stories about resilience over generations.
“These initiatives go into the heart of the many changes that we experience as we get older and strive to build the trust of the elderly and to encourage informed decision -making when navigating systems to gain access to services and support.
“Supporting the elderly to learn new things and to improve their experience with activities in which they are already involved is not only important for physical and mental health, but also for maintaining community connections.
Images. Credit: Pexels
Related articles
7 February 2025 – Royal Life Saving NSW to deliver Seniors Splash Water Safety Program
September 17, 2024 – Auckland Council Spotlights Active Recreation Support for Seniors
April 15, 2024 – Seniors encouraged to become physically active in NSW in April
March 5, 2024 – City of Sydney offers free swimming lessons and gym access during Seniors Festival
December 11, 2023 – Senior Powerlifting Competitor highlights benefits of strength training for older generation
November 27, 2023 – Hobsons Bay supplies an outdoor exercise park for seniors
July 24, 2023 – Yoga and table tennis under activities that are offered during Northern Territory Seniors month
July 21, 2023 – Penrith City Library is expanding the offer with senior fitness and wellness programs
May 30, 2023 – BKS Gymnastics to introduce a strong senior program throughout Australia
11 April 2023 – Subsidies available to host fitness lessons for seniors in Northern Territory
June 30, 2022 – New action plan launched to enable Senior Victorians to well age
March 8, 2022 – Subsidies that are now available for Northern Territory Events that celebrate Seniors Month in August
Support our news service in the industry
We hope that you appreciate the news that we will publish, so while you are here, can we ask for your support?
As an independent publisher we need support for readers for our industrial news meeting, so ask – if you are not yet doing – you withdrew us by subscribing to the printed Australazian leisure management Magazine and/or our online news.
Click here To view our subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ausleisure.com.au/news/south-australias-senior-wellbeing-initiatives-supported-with-funding-boost/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says that he will reopen Alcatraz prison, closed in 1963 due to high costsExBulletin
- PM Modi, Lop Rahul, Cji Khanna meet to choose a new CBI director; uncompromising discussion
- It was all a joke for them: EM testifies in Hockey Canada test
- Oren Smadja is resigned as a coach of the national team
- Teens with mental health conditions use social media differently than their peers, research suggests
- Burmese treasure sanctions and militia linked to cyber-arn operations
- Tennis heads for men to Uw-Whitewater for NCAA Regional
- Trump threatens a 100% price on films made abroad
- The delicious media collapse on the success of reforms
- Officially Polisikan Roy Suryo Jokowi on accusations of false diplomas, not emphasizing political revenge
- The UK Cyber Center says you have to call a co-op and M & S hacking and be careful about fake.
- President Xi Jinping to attend major celebrations of victory for the Patriotic War in Russia