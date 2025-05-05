The 20-year-old fight of the parents for professional cricket team for women

Dave and Pam Letch presented the player of the Match Award to Eva Gray after the first home game of the women's side [Essex Cricket]

Parents who campaigned for Essex County Cricket Club to make a professional ladies' side said they fought stereotypes to realize the dream.

Dave and Pam Letch wanted better chances for women in the sport after their daughter had picked up a bat for the first time.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) created one Top Tier for Cricket for Women In 2025, and Essex joined and held his first home game in Chelmsford on Sunday.

Mr Letch said that it cost a lot of convincing and a lot of sweat and tears for two decades.

The couple, from Billericay, founded the Essex attitude 20 years ago, but continued to encourage the club to create a professional side.

It was an idea that MR LTCCH came up with while coaching cricket in schools.

“I could see the ability of many girls in the schools, and we pushed our daughter to play at such a high level as she could,” he said.

“At that time, Essex really did not have their own setup. The women played like East Anglia, instead of Essex.”

Essex was defeated by Warwickshire in their game on Sunday [James Patient/BBC]

The Professional women's game was expanded By the ECB in 2025 with creating three layers.

It was hoped that the move would see an increase of 80% in the number of professional female players by 2029.

The Lord Letch said he and his wife took it to become a “driving force” Growth in EssexBut it wasn't easy.

“The biggest challenges were to involve women in the coaching system,” he explained.

“Understanding women could also play the game that they were athletically able to play the game from a young age.

“It was hard to get people.”

Welsh left -wing Armspinner Sophia Smale was one of the first players to sign professional contracts at Essex [Getty Images]

Mrs Litch said they had come across many men who “don't accept what women can do” in the sport.

The couple hoped that Essex women would inspire the next generation of female cricketers.

Mr. Letch said: “Now there is a path of a nine-year-old who plays club cricket to England women.

“That was one of the most difficult things that years ago for people to accept, that there was a path for them to follow.”

'Historical Week'

Both Mr. and Mrs. Letch said they watched the side games play with pride for the first time.

Mrs. Letch said it was “great”, adding to her husband: “We never thought there would be a professional game for the girls, so it's great that there is now.”

Dan Feist, Essex County Cricket Club Chief Executive, thanked the Lord and Mrs. Letch after what he called a “historic week” for the club.

He said that the first home game of the season was “a very special occasion”.

“We are very grateful to Dave and Pam Letch for all their hard work when the women's team initially sets up all those years ago,” Feist said.

“The future is very exciting for the Essex lady team.”

