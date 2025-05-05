Sports
What football in Michigan should do with his busy running room
The Michigan Wolverines have a very good problem.
Although many university football teams have had to deal with all over the country with schedules with zero and grid limits in full swing, Michigan seems to be deep in many positions.
Undoubtedly the deepest position on the Roster is the running backs. Despite the loss of Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings to the NFL, head coach Sherrone Moore has supplemented the position with this season outside the season with three additions via the transfer portal.
With all the movement there will be a lot to be sorted for running back -coach Tony Alford and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. They probably wonder, what should Michigan do with a crowded walking room?
Let's know.
Starter 1a: Jordan Marshall
It would be shocking if Marshall did not get the first series of the 2025 season, let alone in a starting role.
Marshall dealt with some injuries in 2024 that loved him from the field for 75 percent of Michigans competitions, but his 100-Yard version above Alabama was a massive outgoing party that should give the coaching staff the confidence in him.
Marshall is the prototypic that runs back on 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. In his small sample size, the Mr. Ohio 2023 shown the possibility to break tackles, create space in the open field and turn on the jets. He hurried for nine meters on four carrys during the spring game, but getting one series means that the coaching staff has seen enough to be happy with. Expect that he can be seen a lot this fall.
Starter 1B: Justice Haynes
Moore acknowledged that giving Marshall 25+ per game was not ideal, so the staff focused their sentences on the best running in the portal. Haynes appeared in 25 games in two seasons in Alabama and wore the ball 104 times for 616 Yards and nine touchdowns.
Haynes is the Mr. Do-it-all, because he can run, catch and block, all at a high level. Especially with his Pass-Catching capacity, Lindsey and Moore can let two running sets run, throw Haynes wide away with Marshall who stays in the rear field and plays with a lot of deception and screens.
Backup of the change of the stairs: CJ Hester
Umass Transfer CJ Hester will compete for RB3 in 2025. After having started his career in Western Michigan, he went to Umass and appeared in 11 games in 2024, with 119 wears 119 for 529 total yards and four touchdowns.
Hester will make a big leap from the center of the level to Power Four, but his production at his previous two stops should translate into a back-up.
Short Yardage: John Volker
Talk about a bowling ball that runs back that likes to break tackles and pick up extra recruiting.
Shortly after getting Hesters deployment, Michigan also added Princeton that he walked back John Volker to become a member of the team. The 6-foot, 210 pounder has seen a lot of football in the Ivy League, the most recently one except one except one in 2024 and 514 yards and six touchdowns.
It can be difficult to find a role for four start-caliber backs plus a fullback in Max Bredeson, but Volker brings his own unique skills to the table. Exactly how he contributes is at the moment unclear, but with his size and running style it would be smart to use it in short-yar-day situations.
Further depth: Micah Capana and byson Kuzdzal
Kaapana and Kuzdzal have received a lot of Carry's in the spring game to show what they can do if their number is mentioned. Despite the fact that she did not have regular seasonal competitions, Kuzdzal 14 carries for 105 yards, while Kaapana is wearing 15 for 34 yards and one touchdown.
It is worth mentioning that no other running have recorded more than six Carry's, so the coaches really wanted to see what they had in these two. Although in 2025 there might not be an enormous role for Kaapana or Kuzdal, they would both receive at least special teams.
